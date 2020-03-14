We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Ayam Nasi Goreng Malay Paste For Stir Fry Rice 185G

£1.95
£1.05/100g

Product Description

  • For easy recipes, visit www.ayam.com
  • Green Dot
  • TM: manufacturing and trademark under license of Ayam Sarl
  • Authentic Malaysian cuisine
  • Chilli rating - mild - 1
  • Halal
  • Pack size: 185G

Information

Ingredients

Onions, Water, Soy Bean Oil, Thick Soy Sauce [Sugar, Soy Sauce (Water, Soybean, Salt, Rice), Colour (Caramel), Water, Salt, Acidity Regulator (Lactic Acid), Flavouring], Tomato Paste, Garlic, Sugar, Salt, Shallot, Dried Chilli, White Pepper, Turmeric

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Soya

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place. Avoid direct sunlight.Once opened, refrigerate and consume within 1 month Best Before end: see lid

Distributor address

  • Manning Impex Ltd.,
  • 2 Doman Road,
  • Camberley,
  • Surrey,
  • GU15 3DF.

Return to

Net Contents

185g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100g
Energy 853 kJ / 205 kcal
Fat 15.2 g
- of which saturated2.4 g
Carbohydrate 14.9 g
- of which sugar13.7 g
Fibre 1.5 g
Protein 1.5 g
Salt 5.5 g
Great flavour but remove the packaging plastic on

2 stars

Great flavour but remove the packaging plastic on the lid

