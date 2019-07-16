By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Psp Macadamia Nut Extra Virgin Oil 250Ml

Psp Macadamia Nut Extra Virgin Oil 250Ml
Product Description

  • Macadamia Nut Extra Virgin Oil
  • Our Whole Food Quality Guarantee means we source the best grade, whole African macadamia nuts to cold press this superior quality oil straight from the grove.
  • Unlike refined oils, our extra virgin oil retains all its natural nutritional goodness, lovely golden colour and delicious nutty flavour.
  • 100% natural oil
  • High in vitamin E and monounsaturated fat
  • Paleo, LCHF and Keto Friendly
  • Suitable for vegetarians & vegans
  • Pack size: 250ml
  • No added sugar
  • Low salt

Information

Allergy Information

  • Allergens: Tree Nuts

Preparation and Usage

  • Usage Suggestions:
  • Versatile, Delicately Nutty Flavour
  • Ideal for High Heat Cooking - frying, sautéing, grilling & roasting
  • Great for Baking - use instead of butter in cakes, bakes, biscuits and desserts for lovelier, nuttier results
  • Delicious Everyday Drizzling - Simply dress salads, serve as a tasty dip or drizzle over roasts, veg or potatoes to serve

Name and address

  • Kiril Mischeff Ltd,
  • Enterprise House,
  • Carlton Road,
  • Worksop,
  • Nottinghamshire,
  • S81 7QF.

Return to

Net Contents

250ml

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100mlPer Serving (15ml)
Energy 812 kcal122 kcal
-3,397 kJ510 kJ
Total Fat91.8 g13.8 g
Saturated Fat11.1 g1.7 g
Monounsaturated Fat69.6 g10.4 g
Polyunsaturated Fat7.3 g1.1 g
Vitamin E 6.2 mg / 51% *<1 mg / 7.7% *
of which:--
* of Reference Intake (R.I.) of 12 mg--
Contains a negligible amount of carbohydrate, sugar, fibre, protein and salt--

Using Product Information

Use it for my keto diet. Light flavour.

Use it for my keto diet. Light flavour.

