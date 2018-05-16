By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Psp Avocado & Rapeseed Oil Blend 250Ml

Psp Avocado & Rapeseed Oil Blend 250Ml
£ 2.70
£1.08/100ml

Product Description

  • Rapeseed & Avocado Oil Blend
  • Our Whole Food Quality Guarantee means we source the best grade, whole African avocados and British rapeseeds to first cold press and blend this superior quality oil straight from the farm.
  • You won't find any refining or cutting here - only the purest, all natural goodness.
  • 100% natural oil
  • 40% less saturated fat than regular olive oil
  • High in vitamin E and monounsaturated fat
  • Keto & LCHF Friendly
  • Suitable for vegetarians & vegans
  • Pack size: 250ml
  • Low salt
  • No added sugar
  • High in vitamin E
  • High in monounsaturated fat

Information

Allergy Information

  • Free From: Eggs, Gluten, Lactose, Nuts, Soya

Preparation and Usage

  • Usage Suggestions:
  • Versatile, Buttery Flavour
  • Ideal for High Heat Cooking - frying, grilling, baking & roasting
  • Delicious Everyday Drizzling - Simply dress salads, serve as a tasty dip or drizzle over roasts, veg or potatoes to serve

Name and address

  • Kiril Mischeff Ltd,
  • Enterprise House,
  • Carlton Road,
  • Worksop,
  • Nottinghamshire,
  • S81 7QF.

Net Contents

250ml

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100mlPer Serving (15ml)
Energy 810 kcal122 kcal
-3,330 kJ500 kJ
Total Fat88.5 g13.3 g
Saturated Fat8.4 g1.3 g
Monounsaturated Fat55.6 g8.3 g
Polyunsaturated Fat20.6 g3.1 g
Vitamin E 10 mg / 82% *<2 mg / 12% *
of which:--
* of Reference Intake (R.I.) of 12 mg--
Contains a negligible amount of carbohydrate, sugar, fibre, protein and salt--

