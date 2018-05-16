Psp Avocado & Rapeseed Oil Blend 250Ml

Product Description
- Rapeseed & Avocado Oil Blend
- Our Whole Food Quality Guarantee means we source the best grade, whole African avocados and British rapeseeds to first cold press and blend this superior quality oil straight from the farm.
- You won't find any refining or cutting here - only the purest, all natural goodness.
- 100% natural oil
- 40% less saturated fat than regular olive oil
- High in vitamin E and monounsaturated fat
- Keto & LCHF Friendly
- Suitable for vegetarians & vegans
- Pack size: 250ml
- Low salt
- No added sugar
- High in vitamin E
- High in monounsaturated fat
Information
Allergy Information
- Free From: Eggs, Gluten, Lactose, Nuts, Soya
Preparation and Usage
- Usage Suggestions:
- Versatile, Buttery Flavour
- Ideal for High Heat Cooking - frying, grilling, baking & roasting
- Delicious Everyday Drizzling - Simply dress salads, serve as a tasty dip or drizzle over roasts, veg or potatoes to serve
Name and address
- Kiril Mischeff Ltd,
- Enterprise House,
- Carlton Road,
- Worksop,
- Nottinghamshire,
- S81 7QF.
Net Contents
250ml
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100ml
|Per Serving (15ml)
|Energy
|810 kcal
|122 kcal
|-
|3,330 kJ
|500 kJ
|Total Fat
|88.5 g
|13.3 g
|Saturated Fat
|8.4 g
|1.3 g
|Monounsaturated Fat
|55.6 g
|8.3 g
|Polyunsaturated Fat
|20.6 g
|3.1 g
|Vitamin E
|10 mg / 82% *
|<2 mg / 12% *
|of which:
|-
|-
|* of Reference Intake (R.I.) of 12 mg
|-
|-
|Contains a negligible amount of carbohydrate, sugar, fibre, protein and salt
|-
|-
