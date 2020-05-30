By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tommee Tippee Twist&Click Sangenic Cotton White

4.5(11)Write a review
image 1 of Tommee Tippee Twist&Click Sangenic Cotton White
£ 28.00
£28.00/each

New

Product Description

  • Twist & Click Advanced Nappy Disposal System Cotton White
  • The only bin that twists and wraps for unbeatable odour block
  • New Efficient System
  • Clicks when nappy is wrapped - less waste
  • Refill made from 98% recycled plastic†
  • Unique plunger pushes nappy cleanly into bin
  • †To reduce our impact on the environment all our refill chassis are now made from 98% recycled plastic
  • Free refill inside with antibacterial multilayer film kills 99% of germs^
  • Lasts up to 1 month*
  • ^ Film is Biomaster® protected to inhibit bacterial growth by up to 99%. Antibacterial protection is present in the film and not the other components of this product.
  • * Tested using size 1 nappies (2-5kg), using 3 nappies per day.
  • New! Our patented system designed by baby care experts, uses less film that ever before!
  • Less film used = Better for the environment
  • Powered by Sangenic®
  • Guaranteed odour & germ protection
  • Our anti-bacterial film is tough on germs It kills 99% of dangerous germs like e-coli and Staphylococcus Aureus
  • It prevents nasty smells by stopping proteins being broken down by bacteria, on contact
  • Because it's multi-layer, the film makes it even harder for odours to escape
  • Together with our unique twist and click system, it gives you unbeatable odour and germ protection
  • Space Saving flat lid opens against a wall
  • Twist of the handle individually seals each nappy in multi-layer anti-bacterial film
  • Click tells you when the nappy is fully wrapped
  • Holds up to 28 nappies* at one time... fewer trips to the outside bin
  • Easy to Carry handle to empty the bin
  • * Tested using size 1 nappies (2-5kg), using 3 nappies per day.
  • Biomaster Protected
  • Film is treated with Biomaster silver biocide tested to ISO 22196:2011
  • Please use biocides responsibly.
  • Materials listing: Polypropylene, thermoplastic elastomer, HDPE film.
  • Citrus fragrance in cassette will dissipate over time subject to storage conditions.

Information

Produce of

Made in UK

Preparation and Usage

  • Important instructions are included inside this pack. Please read and retain for future reference.

Warnings

  • WARNING! Plastic film can be dangerous. To avoid suffocation keep plastic film away from babies and children. Do not store in or near babies' sleeping area.
  • WARNING! To prevent injury, do not attempt to take this unit apart other than to replace the film or empty. User maintenance other than cleaning is not required.
  • WARNING! To prevent injury, do not stand or sit on this product.
  • WARNING! For adult use only. Do not allow your child to play with this product.
  • WARNING! Do not fill the product with water or other liquids. Serious accidents have occurred to babies and young children when products such as this have been filled with liquid.
  • WARNING! The cutter blade is very sharp. Keep hands clear of the blade area and be very careful when cutting the film.

Name and address

  • Mayborn Group,
  • Balliol Business Park,
  • Newcastle upon Tyne,
  • NE12 8EW,
  • UK.

Return to

  • Any questions?
  • Visit our website: www.tommeetippee.com
  • Sangenic International Limited trading as:
  • Mayborn Group,
  • Balliol Business Park,
  • Newcastle upon Tyne,
  • NE12 8EW,
  • UK.

Safety information

View more safety information

11 Reviews

Average of 4.6 stars

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Gift

4 stars

Review from tommeetippeeuk.com

Bought as a gift for my neighbours they love it said find it very useful

Great product

4 stars

Review from tommeetippeeuk.com

Brought one for me and one for my sister. The idea is good. Can be difficult to open one handed and sometimes the smell does come through when u open the bin so not 100% as effective as first thought. Reasonable price. Smaller than expected. Quality seems a bit cheap. Getting expensive now baby is bigger and fits less and less in. Great idea though.

Extremely Convenient

5 stars

Review from tommeetippeeuk.com

I had often wondered was it worth purchasing a nappy bin, now I know that it is! This have been a great addition to our nappy changes and with a newborn in the house it means I am not leaving the house multiple times a day to put nappies in the outside bin. The twist and click function is very simple to use and is convenient to empty when the bin is full. I was surprised how long a cartridge lasted before needing replaced. I would recommend this to any new parent and would consider buying a Tommee Tippee Twist & Click nappy disposal system as a baby shower present. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Ideal nursery addition

5 stars

Review from tommeetippeeuk.com

This nappy bin is ideal particularly for those of either a delicate nose or in partnership of a producer of nuclear grade nappies. Odours were completely eliminated and the capacity is sufficient for more than a days worth of horrors. Totally recommend. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Bin

5 stars

Review from tommeetippeeuk.com

We were a bit dubious of the bin at first, just thought it a generic bin and holding all the dirty nappies for a set period of time made me a little weary but actually it wasn’t too bad. We’ve used it quite often and if you’re worried you can keep tearing the bag off then just tie it again. It’s more economic compared to nappy bags but for what it actually is it isn’t too bad. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Must have item

5 stars

Review from tommeetippeeuk.com

The bin itself is very stylish it fits in perfectly with my nursery decor. This is a great addition to my nursery because of the practical benefits it has. I found the bin extremely hygenic and simple to use. Just push the lid. Pop the nappy in and twist. There is no need to mess around with nappy bags while u have a wriggling baby not do you have to leave a smelly nappy lying around. Fantastically designed product which is a must have in any nursery [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

The new baby essential!

5 stars

Review from tommeetippeeuk.com

Our twist and click arrived one week ago and we are thrilled with it. The colour choices were perfect and although we went with white both the pink and blue look great too. The bin is compact, to the point where you can't believe how many nappies it actually holds and somehow lets absolutely no nasty smells escape at all. Prior to having the twist and click we were throwing nappy bags down the stairs, out of windows, forgetting to move them completely......but now it is so easy. We can just empty the bin every few days straight into our outside bin and hey presto! The only thing we haven't explored yet is the price of the refills (!!) This will quickly become a new baby essential for all mummys and daddys out there! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Easy to Use less mess

5 stars

Review from tommeetippeeuk.com

This product is great instead of using single nappy bags, less chance of ripped bags and poo everywhere. Just drop it in and twist and click so handy when you have a wriggly little one who likes to grab everything. I would definitely recommend this product [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Gift from the gods

4 stars

Review from tommeetippeeuk.com

I'm kicking myself I haven't thought of owning one of these sooner. It's genius! A little bulky but the pros definitely outweigh the cons. Smell free, mess free and easy to change the refills! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Really useful baby product

4 stars

Review from tommeetippeeuk.com

Click and twist does exactly as advertised, conceals smells and is quick and easy to use. Only negative is the cost of the cartridges and it runs out quickly with 2 children in nappies. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

1-10 of 11 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

