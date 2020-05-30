Tommee Tippee Twist&Click Sangenic Cotton White

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Gift 4 stars Review from tommeetippeeuk.com 30th May 2020 Bought as a gift for my neighbours they love it said find it very useful

Great product 4 stars Review from tommeetippeeuk.com 29th May 2020 Brought one for me and one for my sister. The idea is good. Can be difficult to open one handed and sometimes the smell does come through when u open the bin so not 100% as effective as first thought. Reasonable price. Smaller than expected. Quality seems a bit cheap. Getting expensive now baby is bigger and fits less and less in. Great idea though.

Extremely Convenient 5 stars Review from tommeetippeeuk.com 18th October 2019 I had often wondered was it worth purchasing a nappy bin, now I know that it is! This have been a great addition to our nappy changes and with a newborn in the house it means I am not leaving the house multiple times a day to put nappies in the outside bin. The twist and click function is very simple to use and is convenient to empty when the bin is full. I was surprised how long a cartridge lasted before needing replaced. I would recommend this to any new parent and would consider buying a Tommee Tippee Twist & Click nappy disposal system as a baby shower present. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Ideal nursery addition 5 stars Review from tommeetippeeuk.com 18th October 2019 This nappy bin is ideal particularly for those of either a delicate nose or in partnership of a producer of nuclear grade nappies. Odours were completely eliminated and the capacity is sufficient for more than a days worth of horrors. Totally recommend. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Bin 5 stars Review from tommeetippeeuk.com 18th October 2019 We were a bit dubious of the bin at first, just thought it a generic bin and holding all the dirty nappies for a set period of time made me a little weary but actually it wasn’t too bad. We’ve used it quite often and if you’re worried you can keep tearing the bag off then just tie it again. It’s more economic compared to nappy bags but for what it actually is it isn’t too bad. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Must have item 5 stars Review from tommeetippeeuk.com 30th September 2019 The bin itself is very stylish it fits in perfectly with my nursery decor. This is a great addition to my nursery because of the practical benefits it has. I found the bin extremely hygenic and simple to use. Just push the lid. Pop the nappy in and twist. There is no need to mess around with nappy bags while u have a wriggling baby not do you have to leave a smelly nappy lying around. Fantastically designed product which is a must have in any nursery [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

The new baby essential! 5 stars Review from tommeetippeeuk.com 26th September 2019 Our twist and click arrived one week ago and we are thrilled with it. The colour choices were perfect and although we went with white both the pink and blue look great too. The bin is compact, to the point where you can't believe how many nappies it actually holds and somehow lets absolutely no nasty smells escape at all. Prior to having the twist and click we were throwing nappy bags down the stairs, out of windows, forgetting to move them completely......but now it is so easy. We can just empty the bin every few days straight into our outside bin and hey presto! The only thing we haven't explored yet is the price of the refills (!!) This will quickly become a new baby essential for all mummys and daddys out there! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Easy to Use less mess 5 stars Review from tommeetippeeuk.com 22nd September 2019 This product is great instead of using single nappy bags, less chance of ripped bags and poo everywhere. Just drop it in and twist and click so handy when you have a wriggly little one who likes to grab everything. I would definitely recommend this product [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Gift from the gods 4 stars Review from tommeetippeeuk.com 21st September 2019 I'm kicking myself I haven't thought of owning one of these sooner. It's genius! A little bulky but the pros definitely outweigh the cons. Smell free, mess free and easy to change the refills! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]