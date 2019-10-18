By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tommee Tippee Twist Sangenic 3 Pack

4.5(7)Write a review
image 1 of Tommee Tippee Twist Sangenic 3 Pack
£ 15.00
£5.00/each

Product Description

  • Softly Scented Citrus Refills
  • Sangenic International Limited is incorporated in England and Wales under company number 01308939.
  • Patent protected by EP1 680 340B1 & EP2 091 847B1.
  • Any manufacture, publication, copying, hiring, lending and reproduction of any materials is strictly prohibited and constitutes infringement.
  • Materials listing: Polypropylene, HDPE film.
  • Antibacterial protection is present in the film and not the other components of this product. Film is treated with Biomaster silver biocide tested to ISO 22196:2011. Please use biocides responsibly. Citrus fragrance in cassette will dissipate over time subject to storage conditions.
  • This refill is compatible with the Tommee Tippee bins illustrated.
  • Film is Biomaster protected to inhibit bacterial growth by up to 99%.
  • Fits all bins that twist
  • Biomaster protected

Information

Storage

Store in a cool dry place.

Produce of

Made in UK

Preparation and Usage

  • Please read and retain the important instructions located on the base of pack for future reference.

Warnings

  • DO NOT DISPLAY IN DIRECT SUNLIGHT.
  • Please read and retain this important information for future reference. WARNING! Plastic film can be dangerous. To avoid suffocation keep plastic film away from babies and children. Do not store near babies' sleeping area. WARNING! For adult use only. Do not allow your child to play with this product. Please read and retain our address for future reference.

Name and address

  • Mayborn Group,
  • Balliol Business Park,
  • Newcastle upon Tyne,
  • NE12 8EW,
  • UK.

Return to

  • Sangenic International Limited Trading as:
  • Mayborn Group,
  • Balliol Business Park,
  • Newcastle upon Tyne,
  • NE12 8EW,
  • UK.
  • Visit our website: www.tommeetippee.com

Net Contents

3 x Refills

Safety information

View more safety information

DO NOT DISPLAY IN DIRECT SUNLIGHT. Please read and retain this important information for future reference. WARNING! Plastic film can be dangerous. To avoid suffocation keep plastic film away from babies and children. Do not store near babies' sleeping area. WARNING! For adult use only. Do not allow your child to play with this product. Please read and retain our address for future reference.

7 Reviews

Average of 4.6 stars

Help other customers like you

Hygienic and minimises smells

5 stars

These twist and click refills are great, they are really easy to install and remove. The nappy fits into the bin and you twist it round so it creates a seal around the nappy. When the lid goes down it pushes the nappy into him ready for the next one. It captures the smells so they don’t linger around the house meaning I can take the nappies to the outside bin at a time that is convenient for me. Each refill lasts about two weeks in my house (evening & weekend use). [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Keeps the smell in!

4 stars

I have been an avid user of these refills for a couple of years. They (along with the sangenic bin) really keep the smell of dirty nappies contained. I would thoroughly recommend them to anyone with a new baby. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

As easy as a twist and click!

5 stars

The Tommee Tippee nappy bins are revolution in nappy changing. No more stinky nappies lying around waiting to go outside or having your usual inside bin stink up. The smell is contained by the bin and lightly fragranced nappy bags. Nappies can pile up inside before you need to consider taking the bin out, usually a few days worth. This allows you to focus on parenting and not mundane chores. It is easy to empty and reload the bin with the twist and click refills, and it can be easily done whilst juggling parenting. My only concern is the plastic content, whilst the twist and click refills are made of 98% plastic, the product also creates more plastic waste. I would recommend the Twist and Click for all parents of babies and even toddlers. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great and smell free

4 stars

I got these a couple of weeks ago and they are a life saver. I can now store the nappies in the bin straight away with no smell and no fuss. No need to having to run outside with the nappies every time. They do really lock in the smell and are so much better than nappy bags. Simple to put in the bin and no hassle. Love them and will definitely buy some more. The only downside I can see is when the nappy drops in the bin there can be a lot of bag wasted when you twist but need to sort out a way of stopping that. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great product

5 stars

Absolutely love these nappy bin refills they are exactly the same as th ones that come with the bin, they are so easy to use and replace and have a lovely smell to them which helps to eliminate the smell of dirty nappies... These definitely work well with the bin and eliminate all smells that you would get from just using nappy sacks and a normal bin... It lasts alot longer than I thought you can roughly get up to 28 nappies depending on size yo fit into the bin and the refill lasts around a month.. I highly recommend these to any parent along with the nappy bin they go in. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Excellent features

4 stars

I decided to try the nappy bin and refills and I’m glad i did. They look neat and tidy in the nursery. Very easy to use. When one refill is empty it takes second to out a new one and ready to go again - exactly what you need when your juggling household duties and a toddler. Keeps the smell in too. Although I don’t put dirty nappies in just wet nappies, but none the less you still have no smell. Only downside refills are quite expensive which may put some people buying them. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Brilliant product

5 stars

I’ve been look out for months for something to help us with nappies. A family member kindly brought us the twist and close nappy bin from tommee tippee however we were left with only one set of bags. I’ve used these refills and you can’t even tell we have stinky nappies in the house. So easy to use and smell free. The only downside is you never know when you are about to run out of bag so sometimes can be caught without replacement cartridges. Maybe change the colour of the last few feet of bag or something just for ease [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

