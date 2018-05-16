By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Tuna Chunks In Brine 145G

Tesco Tuna Chunks In Brine 145G
£ 0.95
£0.93/100g

Product Description

  • Skipjack tuna chunks in brine.
  • IN BRINE
  • Pack size: 102g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Skipjack Tuna (Fish), Water, Salt.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Once opened, transfer unused contents into a non-metallic container, cover and refrigerate. Consume within X days. Store in a cool dry place.

Produce of

Produced in Ecuador, Caught in the Pacific Ocean

Number of uses

2 Servings

Recycling info

Can. Widely Recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Drained weight

102g

Net Contents

145g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g½ of a can (51g)
Energy460kJ / 109kcal235kJ / 55kcal
Fat1.0g0.5g
Saturates0.3g0.2g
Carbohydrate0g0g
Sugars0g0g
Fibre0g0g
Protein24.9g12.7g
Salt1.0g0.5g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold, drained.--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

