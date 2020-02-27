By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
NOW TV Smart Stick with 1 month Entertainment 1 month Sky Cinema and 1 day Sky Sports

Save £5 when you buy the Now TV Smart Stick. Enter code GR4HML at checkout. One code per transaction. Coupon valid for deliveries from 24/02/20 until 24/03/20. Offer subject to availability. T&Cs apply. Excludes Now TV 4K Smart Box.

£ 30.00
  • To get going plug the Now TV Smart Stick into the HDMI port on your TV and connect it to your broadband. Then go to nowtv.com/tv. Enter the code you see on your telly. Sign up or sign in. Redeem your Passes. And start watching. A whole month of epic entertainment, mega movies and a day of live sporting action. All yours.
  • Want more? Grab more. Add more Now TV Passes. Anytime. Online at nowtv.com. The Kids Pass is full of family favourites at your fingertips. The hayu Pass like, totally has thousands of episodes of US reality TV.
  • The Now TV Smart Stick with a 1 month Entertainment Pass, a 1 month Sky Cinema Pass and a 1 day Sky Sports Pass. More must-see TV, movies and matches than you can shake a stick at.
  • Terms and Conditions: Now TV content streams at 720p. 1 of 11 Sky Sports channels available is a bonus channel showing live content from the other 10 channels at the same time as it is available on such channels. Sky Sports Day Pass lasts for 24 hours after you start watching. 18+. UK only. Now TV account set up with debit/credit card required to activate Stick. Product is an HDMI Stick for your compatible TV only. HDMI extender may be required for wall mounted/small TVs. Minimum clearance of 10cm (l) x 3cm (h) x 2cm (w) required to connect Stick. Voice Search applicable to Now TV content only. Streamed via Wi-Fi (min speed 2.5Mbps). 1 month Entertainment Pass, 1 month Sky Cinema Pass and Sky Sports Day Pass included. Cancel anytime. Redeem Passes during set-up. Simply enter code at sign up. Passes expire one year after date of purchase. Sky Cinema Pass auto renews at £11.99 per month. Entertainment Pass auto renews at £8.99 per month. Ongoing monthly cost, content and channels are subject to change. You can stop renewal at any time. Content available depends on pack purchased. hayu Pass customers who subscribe directly with hayu will not be able to watch via Now TV. Not all hayu shows are available at launch - see Help article for details - https://help.nowtv.com/article/hayu-month-pass. BBC iPlayer, The ITV Hub, All 4, My 5 apps oﬀer a selection of content available on BBC/ITV/Channel 4 and Channel 5 websites. Some apps (such as Sky Store, Netflix) cost extra, provider's terms apply. Services and content are for your personal, non-commercial use only. Full terms apply, see nowtv.com. Information and pricing correct as of 9 April 2019.
  • Power up your TV for epic entertainment
  • Includes a 1 month Entertainment Pass, Sky Cinema Pass and a 1 day Sky Sports Pass
  • Watch over 300 Box Sets, 1000+ movies and the action on 11 Sky Sports channels
  • Catch Up TV with BBC iPlayer and awesome apps like Netflix
  • Super snappy voice search
  • No hidden fees. No contract
  • Must-see TV. Movie magic. Live sports. All yours.
  • Turn your TV into a Smart TV and watch epic entertainment. This Smart Stick comes fully loaded with a 1 month Entertainment Pass, 1 month Sky Cinema Pass and a 1 day Sky Sports Pass. That's a mega month of unmissable shows and movies - and an action-packed day of sport.
  • Just plug the Now TV Smart Stick into your TV to stream a shiny new premiere every day and over 1000 unmissable movies on demand. Top telly from 11 pay TV channels and over 300 Box Sets for you to pick and choose what you fancy. The biggest matches and events on 11 Sky Sports channels and that all-important game - live.
  • All on your terms. At last. Dip in and out at any time.
  • Catch up too. Watch some of the best channels on demand. BBC iPlayer, ITV Hub, All4, My5 and more. Awesome apps like Netflix, UKTV Play, Sky Store and YouTube also give you the good stuff.
  • Our super snappy voice search makes it easy to find what you want to watch. Tell the remote what Now TV show you're looking for and the Now TV Smart Stick does the rest.
  • Now TV smart stick with HD & voice search
  • Over £30 of epic entertainment included
  • Turn your TV into a smart TV

You get everything u want and more

