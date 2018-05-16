By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Tuna Chunks In Spring Water 4 X 145G

No ratings yetWrite a review
Tesco Tuna Chunks In Spring Water 4 X 145G
£ 3.15
£0.77/100g
½ of a can
  • Energy235kJ 55kcal
    3%
  • Fat0.5g
    1%
  • Saturates0.2g
    1%
  • Sugars0g
    0%
  • Salt0.5g
    8%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 460kJ / 109kcal

Product Description

  • Skipjack tuna chunks in spring water.
  • In Spring Water Hand filleted Skipjack tuna with a tender texture
  • In Spring Water Hand filleted Skipjack tuna with a tender texture
  • Pack size: 408g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Skipjack Tuna (Fish), Spring Water.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool dry place. Once opened, transfer unused contents into a non-metallic container, cover and refrigerate. Consume within X days.

Produce of

Produced in Ghana, Caught in the Central-Eastern Atlantic

Number of uses

8 Servings

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Drained weight

4 x 102g

Net Contents

4 x 145g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g½ of a can (51g)
Energy460kJ / 109kcal235kJ / 55kcal
Fat1.0g0.5g
Saturates0.3g0.2g
Carbohydrate0g0g
Sugars0g0g
Fibre0g0g
Protein24.9g12.7g
Salt0.9g0.5g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold, drained.--
  • ½ of a can (51g)
    • Energy235kJ 55kcal
      3%
    • Fat0.5g
      1%
    • Saturates0.2g
      1%
    • Sugars0g
      0%
    • Salt0.5g
      8%

    of the reference intake*
    Typical values per 100g: Energy 460kJ / 109kcal

    Information

    Allergy Information

    • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

    Storage

    • Store in a cool dry place. Once opened, transfer unused contents into a non-metallic container, cover and refrigerate. Consume within X days.

    Number of uses

    8 Servings

    Nutrition

    Typical ValuesPer 100g½ of a can (51g)
    Energy460kJ / 109kcal235kJ / 55kcal
    Fat1.0g0.5g
    Saturates0.3g0.2g
    Carbohydrate0g0g
    Sugars0g0g
    Fibre0g0g
    Protein24.9g12.7g
    Salt0.9g0.5g
    * Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Usually bought next

Tesco Naturally Sweet Sweetcorn 3 X200g

£ 1.30
£2.71/kg

Grower's Harvest Chopped Tomatoes 400G

£ 0.28
£0.70/kg

Tesco Italian Chopped Tomatoes 4 X 400G

£ 1.39
£0.87/kg

Tesco Tomato Puree 200G

£ 0.50
£2.50/kg

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here