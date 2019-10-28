Arto Lifewtr Still Water 750Ml
- Purified Water with Added Electrolytes
- Discover More: www.artolifewtr.co.uk
- Arto LIFEWTR is a new purified water, that is spring-sourced and PH-balanced with electrolytes added for taste. Arto LIFEWTR is committed to supporting and advancing emerging artists on a global stage by providing them with a canvas to unleash their creativity and inspire others. The brand's bottles serve as a canvas to showcase the artists' work in a new medium. Multiple “series”, each featuring three distinct and beautiful bottles by various artists will be released each year. The launch series celebrates Contemporary Art In the UK, with the work of Craig & Karl, Yinka Ilori and Lynnie Z.
- Pack size: 750ml
Purified Water sourced from a Spring*, Electrolytes (Magnesium Sulphate, Potassium Bicarbonate, Calcium Sulphate Dihydrate), *Arto LIFEWTR is made from spring water purified using reverse osmosis, with added electrolytes for taste
Store in a cool dry place, away from direct sunlight and strong odours. Once open, refrigerate and consume within 3 days.Best Before End: See Shoulder of Bottle
- Britvic Soft Drinks Ltd.,
- Hemel Hempstead,
- HP2 4TZ,
- UK.
- Britvic Soft Drinks Ltd.,
- Hemel Hempstead,
- HP2 4TZ,
- UK.
- Consumer Information:
- GB & NI: 0800 032 1767, ROI: 1800 696 127.
750ml ℮
|Typical Values
|Per 100ml:
|Energy
|0kJ/0kcal
|Fat
|0g
|of which Saturates
|0g
|Carbohydrate
|0g
|of which Sugars
|0g
|Protein
|0g
|Salt
|0g
|Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)
