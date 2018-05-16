R Whites Lemonade 1.5L Bottle

- Energy118kJ 28kcal1%
- Fat0g0%
- Saturates0g0%
- Sugars6.0g7%
- Salt0.08g1%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 47kJ/11kcal
Product Description
- Carbonated Lemon Flavour Soft Drink with Sugar and Sweeteners.
- For more information visit www.rwhites.co.uk or follow us on social media @drink_rwhites.
- R.White's has been refreshing the nation since 1845
- Made with real lemon juice, clear and refreshing
- Perfect for all social moments and ideal for sharing with friends and family.
- Can be served on its own for a refreshing fix or it makes the perfect mixer to Vodka.
- Serve cold for maximum refreshment.
- Over 170 years ago, Robert White and his wife Mary had one simple mission: to bring proper lemonade to the streets of London. Today's R. White's is as refreshing as it is authentic. Carefully made with real lemons, we think it's lemonade as it should be.
- Contains a Source of Phenylalanine.
- Made with real lemons
- Pack size: 1.5l
Information
Ingredients
Carbonated Water, Sugar, Lemon Juice from Concentrate (2%), Acid (Citric Acid), Flavouring, Acidity Regulator (Sodium Citrate), Sweeteners (Saccharin, Acesulfame K, Aspartame), Preservative (Sodium Benzoate)
Storage
Best Before End: See Shoulder of Bottle
Number of uses
Bottle contains 6 servings
Additives
- Contains Sweeteners
Warnings
- CAUTION: PRESSURISED CONTAINER, HANDLE WITH CARE.
Name and address
- Britvic Soft Drinks Ltd.,
- Hemel Hempstead,
- HP2 4TZ,
- UK.
Return to
- Want to get in touch? Call our Consumer Care team in GB & NI on 0800 032 1767, ROI on 1800 696 127 or visit www.britvic.com and email us.
Net Contents
1.5l ℮
