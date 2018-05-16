By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
R Whites Lemonade 1.5L Bottle

Per 250ml:
  • Energy118kJ 28kcal
    1%
  • Fat0g
    0%
  • Saturates0g
    0%
  • Sugars6.0g
    7%
  • Salt0.08g
    1%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 47kJ/11kcal

Product Description

  • Carbonated Lemon Flavour Soft Drink with Sugar and Sweeteners.
  • For more information visit www.rwhites.co.uk or follow us on social media @drink_rwhites.
  • R.White's has been refreshing the nation since 1845
  • Made with real lemon juice, clear and refreshing
  • Perfect for all social moments and ideal for sharing with friends and family.
  • Can be served on its own for a refreshing fix or it makes the perfect mixer to Vodka.
  • Serve cold for maximum refreshment.
  • Over 170 years ago, Robert White and his wife Mary had one simple mission: to bring proper lemonade to the streets of London. Today's R. White's is as refreshing as it is authentic. Carefully made with real lemons, we think it's lemonade as it should be.
  • Contains a Source of Phenylalanine.
  • Made with real lemons
  • Pack size: 1.5l

Information

Ingredients

Carbonated Water, Sugar, Lemon Juice from Concentrate (2%), Acid (Citric Acid), Flavouring, Acidity Regulator (Sodium Citrate), Sweeteners (Saccharin, Acesulfame K, Aspartame), Preservative (Sodium Benzoate)

Storage

Best Before End: See Shoulder of Bottle

Number of uses

Bottle contains 6 servings

Additives

  • Contains Sweeteners

Warnings

  • CAUTION: PRESSURISED CONTAINER, HANDLE WITH CARE.

Name and address

  • Britvic Soft Drinks Ltd.,
  • Hemel Hempstead,
  • HP2 4TZ,
  • UK.

Net Contents

1.5l ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100ml
Energy 47kJ/11kcal
Fat 0g
of which Saturates 0g
Carbohydrate 2.4g
of which Sugars 2.4g
Protein 0g
Salt 0.03g

Safety information

CAUTION: PRESSURISED CONTAINER, HANDLE WITH CARE.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

