Alpen Protein Bar Berries & Yogurt 5X34g

Product Description
- Mixed protein cereal bar with soya and summer berries, dipped with yoghurt.
- 100% more protein than a typical cereal bar* High in Fibre and bursting with delicious ingredients! Mountains of taste in every bite! We have combined a mixture of juicy red berry fruits with creamy rolled oats, crunchy wholegrain wheat flakes, then dipped it in smooth yoghurt. So you need to get more protein into your diet... Easy! *Alpen Protein Berries & Yoghurt contains at least 100% more protein (19g/100g) than a typical cereal bar (7.1g Protein/100g). Comparison verified October 2018
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 170g
Information
Ingredients
Cereals (31%) (Whole Oats, Rice, Whole Wheat, Rice Flour), Oligofructose Syrup, Soya Protein, Sugar, Wheat Gluten, Vegetable Oils (Palm Kernel, Sunflower), Humectant: Glycerol, Dried Apple Pieces (2%) (with Preservative: Sulphur Dioxide), Glucose Syrup, Grape Extract, Milk Lactose, Milk Yogurt Powder, Sweetened Dried Cranberries (1.5%) (Cranberries, Sugar), Dextrose, Tapioca Starch, Freeze Dried Raspberries (0.6), Calcium Carbonate, Salt, Juice from Concentrates (Strawberry, Raspberry), Wheat Germ, Wheat Starch, Flavourings, Maize Starch, Malted Barley Extract, Emulsifier: Soya Lecithin, Cocoa Powder, Citric Acid, Elderberry Juice Extract, Acidity Regulator: Malic Acid, Nicotinamide, Riboflavin, Thiamin Hydrochloride, Ferric Diphosphate, Folic Acid, Vitamin D
Allergy Information
- Also, not suitable for Nut allergy sufferers
Storage
Store in a cool dry, odour free place.For Best Before, please see top flap.
Name and address
- Weetabix,
- Freepost RTJX-CZGH-ZLYK,
- PO Box 5,
- Burton Latimer,
- Kettering,
- NN15 5JR.
Return to
- We want you to enjoy Alpen Protein bars in perfect condition. If you are not totally satisfied, please return them with the panel showing the "Best Before" date to the address detailed here:
Net Contents
170g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per 34g bar
|Energy
|1528kJ
|520kJ
|-
|364kcal
|124kcal
|Fat
|7.3g
|2.5g
|of which saturates
|4.0g
|1.4g
|Carbohydrates
|47g
|16g
|of which sugars
|21g
|7.1g
|Fibre
|17g
|5.8g
|Protein
|19g
|6.5g
|Salt
|0.50g
|0.18g
