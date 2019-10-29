By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Silver Spoon Golden Syrup 680G

Write a review
£ 1.90
£2.80/kg

Product Description

  • Golden Syrup
  • Visit BakingMad.com for more recipe inspiration & baking tips
  • Golden syrup has a gorgeous taste that adds a rich flavour to sweet and savoury dishes.

By Appointment to HM The Queen Manufacturers of Sugar, British Sugar plc Peterborough

  • For your cooking ta-dah!
  • Pack size: 680g

Information

Ingredients

Partially Inverted Sugar Syrup

Storage

Keep me upright and store me in a cool dry place.For best before end see cap.

Preparation and Usage

  • Perfect for flapjacks, biscuits, cakes and pouring on porridge.

Recycling info

Bottle. Plastic - Widely Recycled Cap. Plastic - Check Local Recycling Label - glued. Plastic - Not Currently Recycled

Name and address

  • Silver Spoon,
  • Sugar Way,
  • Peterborough,
  • PE2 9AY.

Return to

  • It's our job to get this sugar to you in perfect condition. But if you're not happy with it, send it back to the Customer Services address on this pack, telling us where and when you bought it. This won't affect your statutory rights.
  • www.silverspoon.co.uk

Net Contents

680g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g
Energy kJ1420kJ
kcal334kcal
Fat <0.5g
of which Saturates <0.1g
Carbohydrate 83g
of which Sugars 75g
Protein <0.5g
Salt 0.41g

1 Review

Average of 2 stars

Help other customers like you

Too thick

2 stars

Too thick which made it very difficult to squeeze out bottle and very strong taste.

