Silver Spoon Golden Syrup 680G

Too thick
Too thick which made it very difficult to squeeze out bottle and very strong taste.
By Appointment to HM The Queen Manufacturers of Sugar, British Sugar plc Peterborough
Partially Inverted Sugar Syrup
Keep me upright and store me in a cool dry place.For best before end see cap.
Bottle. Plastic - Widely Recycled Cap. Plastic - Check Local Recycling Label - glued. Plastic - Not Currently Recycled
680g ℮
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Energy kJ
|1420kJ
|kcal
|334kcal
|Fat
|<0.5g
|of which Saturates
|<0.1g
|Carbohydrate
|83g
|of which Sugars
|75g
|Protein
|<0.5g
|Salt
|0.41g
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019