By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Harry Potter Chocolate Frogs 15G

No ratings yetWrite a review
Harry Potter Chocolate Frogs 15G
£ 5.00
£33.34/100g

Product Description

  • Milk Chocolate with Crisped Rice
  • This product supports responsible cocoa farming. utz.org
  • New collectable wizard card inside
  • Kosher - D
  • Pack size: 15G

Information

Ingredients

Milk Chocolate 90% (Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Whole Milk Powder, Cocoa Mass, Emulsifier: E322 (Soya), Flavouring), Crisped Rice 10% (Rice Flour, Sugar, Salt), Milk Chocolate contains Cocoa Solids 25% minimum and Milk Solids 14% minimum

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Milk, Soya

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place.

Produce of

Product of Thailand

Importer address

  • Best Imports Ltd.,
  • St. Albans,
  • Hertfordshire,
  • AL4 0JJ,
  • UK.

Return to

  • Best Imports Ltd.,
  • St. Albans,
  • Hertfordshire,
  • AL4 0JJ,
  • UK.
  • Tel: 0800 018 4416
  • www.harrypotter.com

Net Contents

15g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100 g
Energy 2279 kJ/546 kcal
Fat 33 g
Saturates 20 g
Carbohydrates54 g
Sugars 45 g
Protein 6.9 g
Salt 0.16 g
of which -

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Popular products in fresh food

Tesco Bananas Loose

£ 0.15
£0.84/kg

Tesco British Semi Skimmed Milk 2.272L, 4 Pints

£ 1.10
£0.48/litre

Tesco Whole Cucumber Each

£ 0.60
£0.60/each

Redmere Farms Carrots 1Kg

£ 0.49
£0.49/kg
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here