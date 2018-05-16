Harry Potter Chocolate Frogs 15G

Product Description
- Milk Chocolate with Crisped Rice
- This product supports responsible cocoa farming. utz.org
- New collectable wizard card inside
- Kosher - D
- Pack size: 15G
Information
Ingredients
Milk Chocolate 90% (Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Whole Milk Powder, Cocoa Mass, Emulsifier: E322 (Soya), Flavouring), Crisped Rice 10% (Rice Flour, Sugar, Salt), Milk Chocolate contains Cocoa Solids 25% minimum and Milk Solids 14% minimum
Allergy Information
- Contains: Milk, Soya
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place.
Produce of
Product of Thailand
Importer address
- Best Imports Ltd.,
- St. Albans,
- Hertfordshire,
- AL4 0JJ,
- UK.
Return to
- Best Imports Ltd.,
- St. Albans,
- Hertfordshire,
- AL4 0JJ,
- UK.
- Tel: 0800 018 4416
- www.harrypotter.com
Net Contents
15g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100 g
|Energy
|2279 kJ/546 kcal
|Fat
|33 g
|Saturates
|20 g
|Carbohydrates
|54 g
|Sugars
|45 g
|Protein
|6.9 g
|Salt
|0.16 g
|of which
|-
