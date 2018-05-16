By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Crouton Company Pepper & Salt Croutons 40G

Crouton Company Pepper & Salt Croutons 40G
£ 0.50
£1.25/100g
  • Energy375kJ 89kcal
    5%
  • Fat2.6g
    4%
  • Saturates0.2g
    1%
  • Sugars0.7g
    1%
  • Salt0.24g
    4%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 375kJ

Product Description

  • Oven Baked Croutons Made with Cracked Black Pepper, Dressed with Oil & Sea Salt
  • Perfect accompaniment to any salad
  • No artificial preservatives, colours or flavours
  • Vegetarian
  • Pack size: 40g

Information

Ingredients

Wheat Flour (fortified with Calcium Carbonate, Niacin (B3), Iron, Thiamine (B1)), Rapeseed Oil, Sugar, Yeast, Cracked Black Pepper (1%), Sea Salt (1%)

Allergy Information

  • Produced in a factory that handles Milk ingredients

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place away from direct light and strong odours, once opened store in an airtight container.

Produce of

Produced in the UK

Preparation and Usage

  • Sprinkle onto a grilled chicken and bacon Caesar salad for added crunch and flavour, then drizzle with a creamy salad dressing.

Number of uses

This pack contains 2 servings

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours
  • Free From Artificial Preservatives

Name and address

  • Symington's Ltd.,
  • Leeds,
  • LS11 5JL.

Return to

  • Symington's Ltd.,
  • Leeds,
  • LS11 5JL.
  • www.symingtons.com

Net Contents

40g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 1/2 pack (20g)Per 100g
Energy 375kJ1873kJ
-(89kCal)(445kCal)
Fat 2.6g12.9g
of which saturates 0.2g1.0g
Carbohydrate 13.6g67.9g
of which sugars 0.7g3.7g
Fibre 0.9g4.3g
Protein 2.4g12.0g
Salt 0.24g1.18g
This pack contains 2 servings--

Using Product Information

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

