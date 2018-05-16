Crouton Company Pepper & Salt Croutons 40G

- Energy375kJ 89kcal5%
Typical values per 100g: Energy 375kJ
Product Description
- Oven Baked Croutons Made with Cracked Black Pepper, Dressed with Oil & Sea Salt
- Perfect accompaniment to any salad
- No artificial preservatives, colours or flavours
- Vegetarian
- Pack size: 40g
Information
Ingredients
Wheat Flour (fortified with Calcium Carbonate, Niacin (B3), Iron, Thiamine (B1)), Rapeseed Oil, Sugar, Yeast, Cracked Black Pepper (1%), Sea Salt (1%)
Allergy Information
- Produced in a factory that handles Milk ingredients
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place away from direct light and strong odours, once opened store in an airtight container.
Produce of
Produced in the UK
Preparation and Usage
- Sprinkle onto a grilled chicken and bacon Caesar salad for added crunch and flavour, then drizzle with a creamy salad dressing.
Number of uses
This pack contains 2 servings
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
- Free From Artificial Preservatives
Name and address
- www.symingtons.com
Net Contents
40g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 1/2 pack (20g)
|Per 100g
|Energy
|375kJ
|1873kJ
|-
|(89kCal)
|(445kCal)
|Fat
|2.6g
|12.9g
|of which saturates
|0.2g
|1.0g
|Carbohydrate
|13.6g
|67.9g
|of which sugars
|0.7g
|3.7g
|Fibre
|0.9g
|4.3g
|Protein
|2.4g
|12.0g
|Salt
|0.24g
|1.18g
|-
|-
