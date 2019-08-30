By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Princes Mackerel Spicy Smoked Salsa 125G

Princes Mackerel Spicy Smoked Salsa 125G
£ 1.25
£1.00/100g

Product Description

  • Mackerel Fillets in a Spicy Tomato Sauce with Smoked Paprika and Jalapenos
  • Need tasty and easy recipes? You'll find them at princes.co.uk
  • Caring about taste, quality and families since 1990.
  • Skinless & boneless
  • Flavours of the world
  • Smoked paprika & jalapeno sauce
  • High in protein and omega 3
  • Pack size: 125g
  • High in protein
  • High in omega 3

Information

Ingredients

Mackerel Fillets [Fish] (56%), Water, Tomato Paste (8%), Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Lemon Extract, Modified Tapioca Starch, Spices, Salt, Garlic, Spirit Vinegar, Oak Smoked Red Jalapeno Flakes (0.3%), Onion, Oak Smoked Tomato, Tomato, Smoked Paprika, Smoked Maltodextrin, Parsley

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Fish

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place. Anything left?Pop it in a sealed container in the fridge. Eat within 2 days. Best Before End: See side of can

Produce of

Product of: Denmark

Preparation and Usage

  • Here's an idea... enjoy with rice for a quick and tasty meal.

Name and address

  • Princes Ltd.,
  • Liverpool,
  • L3 1NX,
  • U.K.

Return to

  • Want to get in touch? You can email hello@princes.co.uk or write to us at:
  • Customer Care,
  • Princes Ltd.,
  • Liverpool,
  • L3 1NX,
  • U.K.
  • princes.co.uk

Net Contents

125g

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g
Energy 703kJ/169kcal
Fat 9.3g
Of which saturates 2.0g
Carbohydrate 7.1g
Of which sugars 3.3g
Fibre 2.2g
Protein 13.0g
Salt 0.80g
Omega 3 1.9g

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

