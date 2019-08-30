Princes Mackerel Spicy Smoked Salsa 125G

Product Description
- Mackerel Fillets in a Spicy Tomato Sauce with Smoked Paprika and Jalapenos
- Need tasty and easy recipes? You'll find them at princes.co.uk
- Caring about taste, quality and families since 1990.
- Skinless & boneless
- Flavours of the world
- Smoked paprika & jalapeno sauce
- High in protein and omega 3
- Pack size: 125g
Information
Ingredients
Mackerel Fillets [Fish] (56%), Water, Tomato Paste (8%), Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Lemon Extract, Modified Tapioca Starch, Spices, Salt, Garlic, Spirit Vinegar, Oak Smoked Red Jalapeno Flakes (0.3%), Onion, Oak Smoked Tomato, Tomato, Smoked Paprika, Smoked Maltodextrin, Parsley
Allergy Information
- Contains: Fish
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place. Anything left?Pop it in a sealed container in the fridge. Eat within 2 days. Best Before End: See side of can
Produce of
Product of: Denmark
Preparation and Usage
- Here's an idea... enjoy with rice for a quick and tasty meal.
Name and address
- Princes Ltd.,
- Liverpool,
- L3 1NX,
- U.K.
Return to
- Want to get in touch? You can email hello@princes.co.uk or write to us at:
- Customer Care,
- Princes Ltd.,
- Liverpool,
- L3 1NX,
- U.K.
- princes.co.uk
Net Contents
125g
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Energy
|703kJ/169kcal
|Fat
|9.3g
|Of which saturates
|2.0g
|Carbohydrate
|7.1g
|Of which sugars
|3.3g
|Fibre
|2.2g
|Protein
|13.0g
|Salt
|0.80g
|Omega 3
|1.9g
