Ocean's Halo Sushi Nori 28G

£ 3.00
£10.72/100g

Product Description

  • Sushi Nori Full Seaweed Sheets
  • Like them? Tell us:
  • www.oceanshalo.eu
  • fb.com/oceanshaloeu
  • www.oceanshalo.com
  • fb.com/oceanshalo
  • Swim against the tide.
  • We donate 2% of our profits to organizations like the Monterey Bay Aquarium Children's Education Fund to inspire ocean conservation. www.oceanshalo.com
  • Our yummy organic nori sheets are perfect for rolling your own sushi at home. They are made with sustainably harvested seaweed, packed with good-for-you vitamins, like B12, and rich in minerals, like iodine, that are super important to your health.
  • Organic
  • Great for sushi wraps & rolls
  • Only 5 calories per sheet
  • Lightly roasted
  • Pack size: 28g

Information

Ingredients

Organic Seaweed

Allergy Information

  • Made in factory where Soybean, Sesame and Celery are used

Storage

Store in a cool dry place.Consume once opened.

Produce of

Product of Korea

Number of uses

10 Sheets per pack

Additives

  • Free From Genetically Modified Ingredients

Warnings

  • WARNING: Moisture absorbing packet contained inside. Not for consumption.

Importer address

  • Euro Food Brands,
  • 1 Kimbell Mews,
  • NN2 8XB.

Return to

  • Euro Food Brands,
  • 1 Kimbell Mews,
  • NN2 8XB.

Net Contents

28g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer pack (28g)Per 100g
Energy 209kj/ 50kcal2092kj/ 500kcal
Fat 0g0g
of which saturates 0g0g
Carbohydrates0g0g
of which sugars 0g0g
Fibre 1g3.5g
Protein 1g3.5g
Salt 0g0g

Safety information

WARNING: Moisture absorbing packet contained inside. Not for consumption.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

