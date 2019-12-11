By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Princes Mackerel Sizzle Smokey Chilli 160G

Princes Mackerel Sizzle Smokey Chilli 160G
Product Description

  • Mackerel Fillets in a Smokey Chilli and Tomato Marinade
  • Need tasty and easy recipes?
  • You'll find them at princes.co.uk
  • Caring about taste, quality and families since 1900.
  • Sizzle in a pan
  • Cook in 3 mins
  • High in omega 3
  • High in protein
  • Pack size: 160g
  • High in omega 3
  • High in protein

Information

Ingredients

Mackerel Fillets (63%) [Fish], Water, Sunflower Oil, Tomato Puree (1.9%), Tomato Powder, Onion Powder, Spirit Vinegar, Sugar, Garlic, Oak Smoked Paprika, Smoked Red Jalapeno, Chilli Powder, Thickener: Guar Gum, Colour: Paprika Oleoresin

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Fish

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place. Anything left? Pop it in a sealed container in the fridge. Eat within 2 days.Best Before End: See side of can

Produce of

Product of: Latvia

Preparation and Usage

  • How to Use
  • Pop contents into a medium hot pan.
  • Sizzle for 1 1/2 minutes, spooning marinade over fish.
  • Flip fish over, sizzle for another 1 1/2 minutes.
  • Here's a tip: Serve over rice for a tasty meal.
  • Lift the ring up, push forward to pierce, then gently pull back so you don't spill it on yourself.

Number of uses

This pack contains 1 serving

Name and address

  • Princes Ltd.,
  • Liverpool,
  • L3 1NX,
  • U.K.

Return to

  • Want to get in touch? You can email hello@princes.co.uk or write to us at:
  • Customer Care,
  • Princes Ltd.,
  • Liverpool,
  • L3 1NX,
  • U.K.
  • princes.co.uk

Net Contents

160g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g
Energy 771kJ/185kcal
Fat 13.2g
Of which saturates2.6g
Carbohydrate 1.9g
Of which sugars 1.5g
Fibre 0.1g
Protein 14.7g
Salt 1.33g
Omega 3 2.1g

Not how it looks on the advert

1 stars

It is in a watery sauce and tases strangely tinny

Yummy

5 stars

These are very tasty, the fish is meaty and the sauce tastes really nice. Nice spice to it. Goes nice with pasta or rice.

