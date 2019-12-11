Princes Mackerel Sizzle Smokey Chilli 160G

Not how it looks on the advert
It is in a watery sauce and tases strangely tinny
Yummy
These are very tasty, the fish is meaty and the sauce tastes really nice. Nice spice to it. Goes nice with pasta or rice.
Mackerel Fillets (63%) [Fish], Water, Sunflower Oil, Tomato Puree (1.9%), Tomato Powder, Onion Powder, Spirit Vinegar, Sugar, Garlic, Oak Smoked Paprika, Smoked Red Jalapeno, Chilli Powder, Thickener: Guar Gum, Colour: Paprika Oleoresin
Store in a cool, dry place. Anything left? Pop it in a sealed container in the fridge. Eat within 2 days.Best Before End: See side of can
Product of: Latvia
This pack contains 1 serving
160g ℮
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Energy
|771kJ/185kcal
|Fat
|13.2g
|Of which saturates
|2.6g
|Carbohydrate
|1.9g
|Of which sugars
|1.5g
|Fibre
|0.1g
|Protein
|14.7g
|Salt
|1.33g
|Omega 3
|2.1g
