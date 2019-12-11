By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Princes Mackerel Sizzle Tomato & Herb 160G

1.5(2)Write a review
Princes Mackerel Sizzle Tomato & Herb 160G
£ 1.50
£0.94/100g

Offer

Product Description

  • Mackerel Fillets in Tomato and Herb Marinade
  • Need tasty and easy recipes?
  • You'll find them at princes.co.uk
  • Caring about taste, quality and families since 1900.
  • Sizzle in a pan
  • Cook in 3 mins
  • High in omega 3
  • High in protein
  • Pack size: 160g
  • High in omega 3
  • High in protein

Information

Ingredients

Mackerel Fillets (63%) [Fish], Water, Sunflower Oil, Tomato Puree (1.9%), Spirit Vinegar, Tomato Powder, Sugar, Garlic, Basil Flavour, Basil, Oregano, Thickener: Xanthan Gum, Colour: Paprika Oleoresin, White Pepper, Oregano Extract

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Fish

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place. Anything left? Pop it in a sealed container in the fridge. Eat within 2 days.Best Before End: See side of can

Produce of

Product of: Latvia

Preparation and Usage

  • How to Use
  • Pop contents into a medium hot pan.
  • Sizzle for 1 1/2 minutes, spooning marinade over fish
  • Flip fish over, sizzle for another 1 1/2 minutes.
  • Here's a tip: Serve over rice for a tasty meal.
  • Lift the ring up, push forward to pierce, then gently pull back so you don't spill it on yourself.

Number of uses

This pack contains 1 serving

Name and address

  • Princes Ltd.,
  • Liverpool,
  • L3 1NX,
  • U.K.

Return to

  • Want to get in touch? You can email hello@princes.co.uk or write to us at:
  • Customer Care,
  • Princes Ltd.,
  • Liverpool,
  • L3 1NX,
  • U.K.
  • princes.co.uk

Net Contents

160g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g
Energy765kJ/184kcal
Fat 13.2g
Of which saturates 2.6g
Carbohydrate 2.8g
Of which sugars 1.4g
Fibre 0.1g
Protein 13.4g
Salt 1.33g
Omega 3 2.1g

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

2 Reviews

Average of 1.5 stars

Help other customers like you

Extremely disappointed

1 stars

We have just opened two tins of Princes Mackerel Sizzlers in Tomato & Herb Sauce for our lunch. First impression, no fillet,just bits of fish. When heated as recommended and served, the fish was the consistency of a carpet, it was tough and fibrous and nothing like your tins of Mackerel Boneless Fillets in tomato and roasted onion sauce. Furthermore the sauce was thin and greasy and tasted nothing of tomato or herbs.An hour later we are both chewing gum to get rid of the taste.Please tell us you can still get the original product.

Not very good

2 stars

From the first bite I just didn't like this product. I think the problem was mainly the sauce, which had a weird flavour. It was on special introductory offer, but I won't be buying it again.

Usually bought next

Princes Mackerel Sizzle Lime & Chilli 160G

£ 1.50
£0.94/100g

Offer

Princes Mackerel Sizzle Smokey Chilli 160G

£ 1.50
£0.94/100g

Offer

Tesco Microwave Golden Vegetable Rice 250G

£ 0.65
£2.60/kg

Uncle Bens Microwave Golden Vegetable Rice 250G

£ 1.00
£4.00/kg

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here