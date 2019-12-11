Princes Mackerel Sizzle Tomato & Herb 160G

Extremely disappointed
We have just opened two tins of Princes Mackerel Sizzlers in Tomato & Herb Sauce for our lunch. First impression, no fillet,just bits of fish. When heated as recommended and served, the fish was the consistency of a carpet, it was tough and fibrous and nothing like your tins of Mackerel Boneless Fillets in tomato and roasted onion sauce. Furthermore the sauce was thin and greasy and tasted nothing of tomato or herbs.An hour later we are both chewing gum to get rid of the taste.Please tell us you can still get the original product.
Not very good
From the first bite I just didn't like this product. I think the problem was mainly the sauce, which had a weird flavour. It was on special introductory offer, but I won't be buying it again.