Wikinger 8 Hot Dogs 550G

- Energy390kJ 94kcal5%
- Fat7.7g11%
- Saturates2.7g14%
- Sugars0.2g<1%
- Salt0.9g15%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 867 kJ (209 kcal)
Product Description
- Hot Dogs made with mechanically separated meat, turkey and chicken, and pork in brine.
- King of hot dogs
- Pack size: 360g
Information
Ingredients
40% Poultry mechanically separated Meat (Turkey-, Chicken mechanically separated Meat), 33% Pork, Water, Poultry Fat with Skin (Turkey, Chicken), Iodized Salt (Salt, Potassium Iodate), Soya Protein, Spices, Spice Extracts (contain Celery), Sugar, Stabiliser: E451, E450, E331iii, Antioxidant: E300, Preservative: E250, Beechwood Smoke
Allergy Information
- May contain traces of Mustard
Storage
Refrigerate after opening and consume within 3 days.Best before: see lid.
Cooking Instructions
Hob
Instructions: Place Hot Dogs into a saucepan of hot (not boiling) water. Heat gently for about 5 minutes. Do not boil.
Produce of
Product of Germany
Preparation and Usage
- Wikinger Hot Dogs are pre-cooked and can be eaten hot or enjoyed cold straight from the jar.
Name and address
- Wikinger Fleischwaren GmbH,
- 24937 Flensburg,
- Germany.
Return to
- UK Office: Telephone 00 44 (0)1142 138 360
- www.wikingerhotdogs.com
Drained weight
360g
Net Contents
550g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|drained weight, average contents per 100g:
|Energy
|867 kJ (209 kcal)
|Fat
|17.0g
|of which saturates
|6.1g
|Carbohydrate
|1.0g
|of which sugar
|0.5g
|Fibre
|0.0g
|Protein
|13.0g
|Salt
|2.0g
