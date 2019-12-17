By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Wikinger 8 Hot Dogs 550G

Wikinger 8 Hot Dogs 550G
£ 1.40
£0.39/100g
Each Hot Dog contains amount per 45g:
  • Energy390kJ 94kcal
    5%
  • Fat7.7g
    11%
  • Saturates2.7g
    14%
  • Sugars0.2g
    <1%
  • Salt0.9g
    15%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 867 kJ (209 kcal)

Product Description

  • Hot Dogs made with mechanically separated meat, turkey and chicken, and pork in brine.
  • King of hot dogs
  • Pack size: 360g

Information

Ingredients

40% Poultry mechanically separated Meat (Turkey-, Chicken mechanically separated Meat), 33% Pork, Water, Poultry Fat with Skin (Turkey, Chicken), Iodized Salt (Salt, Potassium Iodate), Soya Protein, Spices, Spice Extracts (contain Celery), Sugar, Stabiliser: E451, E450, E331iii, Antioxidant: E300, Preservative: E250, Beechwood Smoke

Allergy Information

  • May contain traces of Mustard

Storage

Refrigerate after opening and consume within 3 days.Best before: see lid.

Cooking Instructions

Hob
Instructions: Place Hot Dogs into a saucepan of hot (not boiling) water. Heat gently for about 5 minutes. Do not boil.

Produce of

Product of Germany

Preparation and Usage

  • Wikinger Hot Dogs are pre-cooked and can be eaten hot or enjoyed cold straight from the jar.

Name and address

  • Wikinger Fleischwaren GmbH,
  • 24937 Flensburg,
  • Germany.

Return to

  • UK Office: Telephone 00 44 (0)1142 138 360
  • www.wikingerhotdogs.com

Drained weight

360g

Net Contents

550g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesdrained weight, average contents per 100g:
Energy 867 kJ (209 kcal)
Fat 17.0g
of which saturates 6.1g
Carbohydrate 1.0g
of which sugar0.5g
Fibre 0.0g
Protein 13.0g
Salt 2.0g

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.



