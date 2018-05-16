Nissin Demae Ramen Garlic Chicken 100G

Product Description
- Soup with Instant Noodle Asian Style, Garlic Chicken Flavour.
- After preparation 500ml
- Pack size: 100G
Information
Ingredients
Noodles 91, 6% [Wheat Flour, Palm Oil, Salt, Flour Treatment Agents (E500, E451), Stabiliser E501, Thickener E412, Antioxidant E306], Seasoning Powder 8, 4% [Salt, Sugar, Flavour Enhancers (E621, E635), Garlic (9% in Seasoning Powder), Maltodextrin, Spices, Flavourings, Leek, Acidity Regulator: Citric Acid, Chicken Flavouring (0, 5% in seasoning powder; Flavour Enhancers: E627, E631; Wheat, Soy), Anti-Caking Agent E551]
Allergy Information
- May contain traces of Celery, Crustacean, Fish, Milk, Molluscs, Mustard and Sesame
Produce of
Produced in Hungary
Preparation and Usage
- Preparation:
- 1. Put noodles in 500ml boiling water and cook for 3 minutes.
- 2. Remove from heat, add enclosed soup powder. Serve immediately.
Distributor address
- Nissin Foods GmbH,
- Berner Str. 119,
- D-60437,
- Frankfurt am Main.
Return to
- www.nissin-foods.de
Net Contents
100g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100ml prepared product
|Energy
|360 kJ / 86 kcal
|Fat
|3,4 g
|of which saturates
|1,8 g
|Carbohydrate
|11,2 g
|of which sugars
|0,8 g
|Protein
|2,0 g
|Salt
|1,0 g
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020