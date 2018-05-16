By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Nissin Demae Ramen Garlic Chicken 100G

£ 0.50
£5.00/kg

Product Description

  • Soup with Instant Noodle Asian Style, Garlic Chicken Flavour.
  • After preparation 500ml
  • Pack size: 100G

Information

Ingredients

Noodles 91, 6% [Wheat Flour, Palm Oil, Salt, Flour Treatment Agents (E500, E451), Stabiliser E501, Thickener E412, Antioxidant E306], Seasoning Powder 8, 4% [Salt, Sugar, Flavour Enhancers (E621, E635), Garlic (9% in Seasoning Powder), Maltodextrin, Spices, Flavourings, Leek, Acidity Regulator: Citric Acid, Chicken Flavouring (0, 5% in seasoning powder; Flavour Enhancers: E627, E631; Wheat, Soy), Anti-Caking Agent E551]

Allergy Information

  • May contain traces of Celery, Crustacean, Fish, Milk, Molluscs, Mustard and Sesame

Produce of

Produced in Hungary

Preparation and Usage

  • Preparation:
  • 1. Put noodles in 500ml boiling water and cook for 3 minutes.
  • 2. Remove from heat, add enclosed soup powder. Serve immediately.

Distributor address

  • Nissin Foods GmbH,
  • Berner Str. 119,
  • D-60437,
  • Frankfurt am Main.

Return to

  • www.nissin-foods.de

Net Contents

100g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100ml prepared product
Energy 360 kJ / 86 kcal
Fat 3,4 g
of which saturates 1,8 g
Carbohydrate 11,2 g
of which sugars 0,8 g
Protein 2,0 g
Salt 1,0 g

