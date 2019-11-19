By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Wafer Thin Roast Turkey 125G

£ 1.10
£0.88/100g
One slice
  • Energy59kJ 14kcal
    1%
  • Fat0.3g
    0%
  • Saturates<0.1g
    <1%
  • Salt0.2g
    3%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 455kJ / 108kcal

Product Description

  • Wafer thin sliced, cooked and roasted reformed turkey with added water.
  • SUCCULENT & TENDER
  • Pack size: 125g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Turkey Breast (84%), Water, Pea Starch, Salt, Stabilisers (Diphosphates, Disodium Diphosphate), Caramelised Sugar Syrup.

Storage

Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K., using turkey from the EU

Number of uses

10 Servings

Warnings

  • Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

Recycling info

Film. Not Yet Recycled Tray. Widely Recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

125g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne slice (13g)
Energy455kJ / 108kcal59kJ / 14kcal
Fat2.4g0.3g
Saturates0.7g<0.1g
Carbohydrate1.7g0.2g
Sugars0.2g0.0g
Fibre1.0g0.1g
Protein19.4g2.5g
Salt1.3g0.2g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

Safety information

View more safety information

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Will be buying more

5 stars

Absolutely gorgeous best sliced Turkey I have tried I put it on large buns with lettuce and coleslaw yum yum

