Ocean's Halo Organic Ramen Noodles 240G

Ocean's Halo Organic Ramen Noodles 240G
£ 3.00
£12.50/kg

Product Description

  • Organic Ramen Noodles
  • Save an ocean.
  • We donate 2% of our profits to organizations that inspire ocean conservation.
  • Try our broth
  • Pair our Ramen Noodles with any one of our Ocean's Halo broths to create a delicious savory soup.
  • Ocean's Halo Pho Broth
  • Ocean's Halo Miso Broth
  • Ocean's Halo Thai Coconut Broth
  • Ocean's Halo Ramen Broth
  • Four (60g)
  • Organic
  • Great paired with Ocean's Halo broths
  • Ready in 3 mins
  • Pack size: 240g

Information

Ingredients

Organic Wheat, Water, Sea Salt

Allergy Information

  • Contains Wheat

Produce of

Product of China. Packaged in the USA

Preparation and Usage

  • How to Cook Noodles
  • 1. Bring 2 cups of water per one noodle package to a boil.
  • 2. Add contents of noodle packages to the boiled water and remove from heat.
  • 3. Let sit for 3-4 minutes or until tender.
  • 4. Drain and add to your favorite Ocean's Halo broth or noodle dish recipe.

Number of uses

4 Servings per box, Serving Size 1 package (60g) Dry

Importer address

  • Euro Food Brands,
  • 1 Kimbell Mews,
  • NN2 8XB.
  • Arbantis Ltd.,
  • Dublin 2,
  • D02 A339,

Return to

  • Euro Food Brands,
  • 1 Kimbell Mews,
  • NN2 8XB.
  • Arbantis Ltd.,
  • Dublin 2,
  • D02 A339,
  • Ireland.
  • www.arbantis.com/enquiry
  • oceanshalo.eu
  • oceanshalo.com

Net Contents

240g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer: 100g
Energy1393kj
-333kcal
Fat3.3g
- of which saturates 0g
Carbohydrates66.7g
- of which sugars 1.7g
Protein10g
Salt0.6g

