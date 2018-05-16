Ocean's Halo Organic Ramen Noodles 240G

Product Description
- Organic Ramen Noodles
Great paired with Ocean's Halo broths
Information
Ingredients
Organic Wheat, Water, Sea Salt
Allergy Information
- Contains Wheat
Produce of
Product of China. Packaged in the USA
Preparation and Usage
- How to Cook Noodles
- 1. Bring 2 cups of water per one noodle package to a boil.
- 2. Add contents of noodle packages to the boiled water and remove from heat.
- 3. Let sit for 3-4 minutes or until tender.
- 4. Drain and add to your favorite Ocean's Halo broth or noodle dish recipe.
Number of uses
4 Servings per box, Serving Size 1 package (60g) Dry
Importer address
- Euro Food Brands,
- 1 Kimbell Mews,
- NN2 8XB.
- Arbantis Ltd.,
- Dublin 2,
- D02 A339,
Net Contents
240g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per: 100g
|Energy
|1393kj
|-
|333kcal
|Fat
|3.3g
|- of which saturates
|0g
|Carbohydrates
|66.7g
|- of which sugars
|1.7g
|Protein
|10g
|Salt
|0.6g
