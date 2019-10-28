Kellogg's Crunchy Nut Granola Bar Chocolate & Almond 45G
- Energy976kJ 234kcal12%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2169kJ
Product Description
- Peanut, almond, and oat cereal bar topped with chocolate chunks and dipped in chocolate.
- Packed with almonds
- No artificial colours or preservatives
- Suitable for vegetarian
- Halal - HFA approved
- Pack size: 45g
Information
Ingredients
Nuts (41%) (Peanuts, Roasted Almonds {Vegetable Oil [Canola, Safflower] in varying proportions, Salt}), Chocolate (16%) (Sugar, Cocoa Mass, Cocoa Butter, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Emulsifier {Soy Lecithin}, Natural Vanilla Flavouring), Glucose Syrup, Oats (6.5%), Chocolate Chunks (5%) (Cocoa Mass, Sugar, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Dextrose, Cocoa Butter, Emulsifier {Soy Lecithin}), Fructose, Sugar, Crisp Rice Piece (Rice Flour, Rice Bran, Sugar, Rice Extract), Dried Coconut, Dextrose, Palm Oil, Humectants (Glycerol, Sorbitol), Molasses, Salt, Flavouring, Hazelnuts, Cashews, Sweetened Condensed Skimmed Milk (Skimmed Milk, Sugar), Emulsifier (Soy Lecithin), Antioxidant (Rosemary Extract)
Allergy Information
- May contain other Nuts
Storage
Store in a cool dry place.Best before: see bottom.
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Preservatives
Name and address
- Kellogg's,
- Orange Tower,
- MediaCityUK,
- Salford,
- Greater Manchester,
- M50 2HF.
Return to
- Consumer Service
- www.kelloggs.com
- UK: 0800 626 066
- ROI: 1800 626 066
Net Contents
45g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|/100g
|/45g
|Energy
|2169kJ
|976kJ
|-
|521kcal
|234kcal
|Fat
|330g
|15.0g
|of which saturates
|10.0g
|4.5g
|Carbohydrate
|41.0g
|18.0g
|of which are sugars
|25.0g
|11.0g
|Fibre
|6.6g
|3.0g
|Protein
|12.0g
|5.4g
|Salt
|0.35g
|0.16g
