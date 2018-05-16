Doritos Stax Ultimate Cheese Tortilla Chips 170G

- Energy661 kJ 158 kcal8%
Typical values per 100g: Energy 661 kJ
Product Description
- Ultimate Cheese Flavour Corn Chips
- - Seriously tasty Ultimate Cheese flavour Doritos tortilla chips
- - The ultimate sharing snack with a bold new flavour and classic Doritos crunch in one ultra-portable and resealable triangular tube
- - Enjoy Doritos Stax on-the-go or share with friends at picnics, parties and gatherings
- - The Doritos Stax packaging is fully recyclable and widely recycled across the UK
- - Suitable for vegetarians
- The ultimate sharing snack for the hungriest movers and shakers in-the-know, Doritos Stax offer all the bold flavour and characteristic crunch you'd expect from your favourite snack with the addition of a sleek, convenient and travel-proof design. The new Doritos Stax tube design not only means you can grab you favourite stackable snacks to share on-the-go, you'll also be doing the environment a favour with an awesome fully-recyclable design.
- Widely Recycled
- Doritos, Doritos Logo and Stax are registered trademarks © 2019
- Pack size: 170G
Information
Ingredients
Corn (Maize) Flour, Sunflower Oil, Starch, Seasoning [Salt, Milk Whey Powder, Sugar, Buttermilk Powder, Flavouring (contains Butter Oil from Milk, Skimmed Milk Powder, Cheese Powder (from Milk), Acid (Citric Acid), Spices, Colours (Paprika Extract, Annatto)], Dried Black Beans, Rapeseed Oil, Emulsifiers (E471, E322)
Allergy Information
- Made in factory that also handles: Wheat, Soy, Gluten, Sesame
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place.Re-seal and use quickly after opening. For best before, see base of pack.
Number of uses
This pack contains 5-6 servings
Name and address
- Walkers Snack Foods Ltd,
- PO Box 23,
- Leicester,
- LE4 8ZU,
- UK.
- EU: Doritos,
Return to
- Consumer Care at
- Walkers Snack Foods Ltd,
- PO Box 23,
- Leicester,
- LE4 8ZU,
- UK.
- EU: Doritos,
- c/o Dublin 18,
- D18 Y3Y9.
- UK: 0800 274777
- ROI: 1800 509408
- Lines open Weekdays 9am-5pm
Net Contents
170g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per serving 30g (%*)
|Per 100g
|Energy
|661 kJ
|2203 kJ
|-
|158 kcal(8%*)
|527 kcal
|Fat
|8.2g (12%*)
|27.0g
|of which saturates
|0.6g (3%*)
|2.1g
|Carbohydrate
|19g
|63g
|of which sugars
|0.8g (1%*)
|2.5g
|Fibre
|1.6g
|5.2g
|Protein
|1.4g
|4.5g
|Salt
|0.39g (7%*)
|1.30g
|-
|-
|*Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ/2000 kcal)
|-
|-
