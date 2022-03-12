We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Bonne Maman Intense Apricot Jam 335G

Bonne Maman Intense Apricot Jam 335G
£3.50
£1.04/100g

Product Description

  • Reduced sugar apricot extra jam with 30% less sugar than a classic Bonne Maman jam.
  • More fruit, less sugar*
  • Reduced sugar apricot extra jam with *30% less sugar than a classic Bonne Maman jam.
  • Pack size: 335G

Information

Ingredients

Apricots, Sugar, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Gelling Agent: Fruit Pectins, Prepared with 64 g of Fruit per 100 g of finished product

Storage

Best before end: see side of lid. Refrigerate after opening and consume within 3 weeks. For inquiries please quote information on side of lid.

Warnings

  • Caution: Despite our best efforts, on very rare occasions, stone fragments may escape our vigilance.

Name and address

  • For UK: Bonne Maman,
  • PO Box 5250,
  • Frome,
  • BA11 9DB.
  • For IRL: Boyne Valley Group,
  • Platin Road,

Net Contents

335g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100 g:
Energy:697 kJ/164 kcal
Fat:0.2 g
of which saturates:0 g
Carbohydrate:39 g
of which sugars:39 g
Fibre:1.6 g
Protein:0.8 g
Salt:0 g

Safety information

3 Reviews

Average of 4 stars

tasty and lower calorie than other jams

5 stars

fantastic product taste wise and also because less calories. still very sweet though. this is 164 kcal per 100g when 'normal' jams are 260-300 kcal per 100g. i suspect it is probably more runny because it does not have the truckload of sugar needed to gel it together. or maybe it just needs more gelling agent. it is not compote or soup, it is just wobbly mass of fruit jam and not super set blob that does not change it shape, but there is no problem spreading it on a slice of bread. taste wise not lacking anything and i found it very tasty and also no sweeteners so will NOT give you diarrhea like some other jams. i find all jams that are sold in British supermarkets too sweet for my taste (i do eat lots of sweets so am not a health freak) but i find jams are generaly so full of sugar or sweetener or sweet juice that it massively overpowers the fruit. even the lower calorie ones.

Sorry, not fir me!

2 stars

So disappointing! I thought it would be 'special' but it was very runny and a strange sugar-substitute after taste. Next time will return to my usual/'normal' Bonne Maman Apricot jam.

Lots of Fruit

5 stars

This is so Lovely, so much Fruit, Its the best Apricot Jam I have had in a long time..

