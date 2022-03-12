Bonne Maman Intense Apricot Jam 335G

tasty and lower calorie than other jams
fantastic product taste wise and also because less calories. still very sweet though. this is 164 kcal per 100g when 'normal' jams are 260-300 kcal per 100g. i suspect it is probably more runny because it does not have the truckload of sugar needed to gel it together. or maybe it just needs more gelling agent. it is not compote or soup, it is just wobbly mass of fruit jam and not super set blob that does not change it shape, but there is no problem spreading it on a slice of bread. taste wise not lacking anything and i found it very tasty and also no sweeteners so will NOT give you diarrhea like some other jams. i find all jams that are sold in British supermarkets too sweet for my taste (i do eat lots of sweets so am not a health freak) but i find jams are generaly so full of sugar or sweetener or sweet juice that it massively overpowers the fruit. even the lower calorie ones.
Sorry, not fir me!
So disappointing! I thought it would be 'special' but it was very runny and a strange sugar-substitute after taste. Next time will return to my usual/'normal' Bonne Maman Apricot jam.
Lots of Fruit
This is so Lovely, so much Fruit, Its the best Apricot Jam I have had in a long time..