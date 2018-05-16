By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Bonne Maman Intense Strawberry Jam 335G

Bonne Maman Intense Strawberry Jam 335G
£ 2.99
£0.89/100g

Product Description

  • Intense Strawberry
  • For inquiries please quote information on side of lid.
  • More fruit, less sugar*
  • Reduced sugar strawberry extra jam with *30% less sugar than a classic Bonne Maman jam.
  • Pack size: 335g

Information

Ingredients

Strawberries, Sugar, Blackcurrant Juice, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Gelling Agent: Fruit Pectins, Prepared with 67 g of Fruit per 100 g finished product

Storage

Refrigerate after opening and consume within 3 weeks.Best before end: see side of lid.

Name and address

  • For UK:
  • Bonne Maman,
  • PO Box 5250,
  • Frome,
  • BA11 9DB.
  • For IRL:

Return to

  • For UK:
  • Bonne Maman,
  • PO Box 5250,
  • Frome,
  • BA11 9DB.
  • www.bonnemaman.co.uk
  • For IRL:
  • Boyne Valley Group,
  • Platin Road,
  • Drogheda,
  • Co. Meath.
  • info@boynevalley.com

Net Contents

335g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100 g:
Energy:688 kJ/162 kcal
Fat:0.1 g
of which saturates:0 g
Carbohydrate:39 g
of which sugars: 39 g
Fibre:1.6 g
Protein:0.5 g
Salt:0 g

