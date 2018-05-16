Nuby Ultra Violet Dummy Steriliser

Product Description
- UV Dummy Steriliser Soother
- Independently Tested in the UK by a certified laboratory
- UV Rays Zap 99.99% bacteria†
- "I kill 99.99% of bacteria Fast†"
- †Excludes gram positive bacteria.
- A method used by the NHS*
- *The medical industry uses ultraviolet light to sterilise rooms, equipment and medical instruments.
- This mini portable UV steriliser is handy to use on the go.
- No water or microwave needed (hooray!!).
- Simply pop the dummy into the unit then press 'Sterilise' to start the 3 minute UV cycle. The dummy is now ready to use straight away, no need to cool off as no heat has been used!
- The easiest and fastest way to sterilise. Perfect for travelling.
- How UV Sterilisation works:
- Ultraviolet light is electromagnetic radiation that kills microorganisms.
- Completely portable
- Kills 99.99% bacterial
- Uses less electricity than steam sterilisers
- Takes only 3 minutes
- Mains operated using USB cable included. Or battery operated with 3 x AA batteries.
- Batteries Not Included.
- Sterilises in only 3 mins
- I sterilise on the go
- No water, microwave, chemicals, cooling time and no drying
- 3 mins and you're ready to go
- Game changing on the go sterilising solution
Information
Produce of
Made in China
Preparation and Usage
- Simply:
- Open it up
- Pop in one dummy only
- Press to start the 3 minute UV cycle
- Keep until you need to use
- Completely portable
- No water or microwave required
- Easily attaches to buggy or bag for on the go sterilising
- Simple sterilise button
- Automatic shut off if opened during cycle
- Light flashes during sterilisation process
- Dummy can be used straight away - no need to wait for cooling off
- See inside for warnings and instructions.
- Please read and retain for future reference.
Name and address
- Nuby UK LLP,
- Unit 6,
- Boldon Court,
- Burford Way,
- Boldon Business Park,
- Newcastle Upon Tyne,
Return to
