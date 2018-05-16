Nuby Cup Stainless Steel

Product Description
- Active Cup Captain Steel 18m+
- Dentist Approved**
- **Approved by paediatric dentist Dr. Grace Yum
- UK's No 1 Silicone Spout Cup Brand*
- *IRI data week ending 30 Dec 2017
- My SoftFlex™ spout makes it super easy to drink and it's kind to teeth too. I'm built to be extra strong with stainless steel which keeps drinks cool. I'll survive any adventure and any tantrum. Bring it on!
- Designed by Luv n' care® in the U.S.A.
- Complies with EN14350
- SoftFlex Silicone Spout
- No Spill when cover is closed
- BPA free
Information
Produce of
Made in China
Preparation and Usage
- Please read and retain this important information for future reference.
- Cleaning: Disassemble all parts prior to washing. Remove silicone sealing ring from underneath the screw cap and push button to open spout. To remove silicone spout, lift upward to stretch spout tubing (mid-section of spout) and slide through swivel collar vertical opening. Once the tube portion of the spout is free of the swivel collar, grasp the silicone spout from underneath and pull through the screw cap to remove. Reverse this process to reassemble the spout. Hand wash all parts in warm water using a mild liquid soap and rinse thoroughly with clean water. Dry thoroughly. It is recommended to scrub the spout hole with a small brush. Dishwasher safe (top rack only). Do not boil; Do not steam sterilize.
Warnings
- WARNING! ALLOW YOUR CHILD TO USE THIS PRODUCT FOR PROLONGED PERIODS SEPARATE FROM REGULAR MEALTIMES OR TO GO TO SLEEP WHILE DRINKING LIQUIDS, OTHER THAN WATER, FROM THIS SIPPY CUP MAY CAUSE OR CONTRIBUTE TO EARLY CHILDHOOD TOOTH DECAY.
- Always use this product with adult supervision. DO NOT MICROWAVE ANY PART OF THIS CUP. Not intended for microwave use. Burns and scalding may result if cup is overheated in microwave. To avoid possible injury, do not let child walk or run with cup. Never use with carbonated beverages, as carbonation places product under pressure and may cause leakage. Cup spout is not intended to be used as a teether. Please do not allow your child to bite or teethe the spout as it may present a choking hazard due to leakage, tearing, or breaking. Cheek spout regularly and replace cup as needed. If spout is damaged, remove and discard immediately. Always test temperature of liquid before feeding to baby.
Name and address
- Nûby UK LLP,
- Unit 6,
- Boldon Court,
- Burford Way,
- Boldon Business Park,
- Newcastle upon Tyne,
Return to
- NE35 9PY.
- Freephone number: 0800 334 5844
- enquiries@nuby-uk.com
- www.nuby-uk.com
- www.nuby.com
Safety information
