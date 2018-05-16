Nuby Teething Mitt

Product Description
- Teething Mitten 3m+
- Deaf Children's Literacy Project™
- This purchase with help support Deaf Children's Literacy Project.
- UK's No1 Teether Brand*
- *IRI data week ending 27 January 2018
- My Happy Hands™ teething mitten relieves and soothes your teething baby! The soft, flexible mitt is perfect for babies who cannot keep hold of teethers, while also protecting baby from chewing on their hand. Bright colours and crinkle sounds captivate, while the soft silicone provides stimulation to gums and emerging teeth.
- Colours may vary
- Contents: All new material. Cellophane paper.
- Exclusive of decoration. Reg. No. PA10198(CN)
- Designed by Luv n' care® in the U.S.A.
- Soft mitt with teething surface
- Protects baby from scratching
- Crinkle sounds stimulate senses
- I'm perfect for teething, relieving sore gums and stopping scratching
- Flexible and comfortable, can be worn on any hand
- Soft silicone, textured teething surface
- Touch for stimulating crinkle sound
- Safe velcro strap
- BPA free
Information
Produce of
Made in China
Preparation and Usage
- Washing Instructions: Wash before initial use and after each subsequent use. Surface wash and air dry. Do not use bleach.
Warnings
- WARNING: Always use this product with adult supervision. Never leave child unattended with this product. Before each use, inspect Teething Mitt. If damaged, discard and replace with new mitt. Please retain these instructions for future reference.
Recycling info
Packing. Recyclable
Name and address
- Nûby UK LLP,
- Unit 6,
- Boldon Court,
- Burford Way,
- Boldon Business Park,
- Newcastle upon Tyne,
Return to
Lower age limit
3 Months
Safety information
WARNING: Always use this product with adult supervision. Never leave child unattended with this product. Before each use, inspect Teething Mitt. If damaged, discard and replace with new mitt. Please retain these instructions for future reference.
