Ocean's Halo Organic Ramen Broth 946Ml

3.5(3)Write a review
£ 4.00
£0.42/100ml

Product Description

  • Ramen Broth
  • Eat seaweed. Save an ocean.
  • We donate 2% of our profits to organizations like the Monterey Bay Aquarium Children's Education Fund to inspire ocean conservation. www.oceanshalo.com
  • See specks of kelp? Eat up, they're delicious!
  • Swim against the tide. Eat seaweed.
  • Our delicious seaweed broths are made with sustainably harvested seaweed. Our version of traditional Tokyo Ramen is creamy, rich and savory. Perfect to pair with your favorite noodles for a nourishing, hearty meal!
  • Organic
  • Excellent source of vitamin D & iodine
  • Sustainably, ocean-farmed kelp
  • Gluten free ingredients
  • Vegan
  • Pack size: 946ml
Information

Ingredients

Organic Kelp Stock (Filtered Water, Organic Kelp), Organic Soy Milk (Filtered Water, Organic Whole Soybeans), Organic Bean Flour, Organic Tamari (Soybeans, Salt, Alcohol), Organic Sesame Oil, Natural Flavours, Sea Salt, Organic Garlic Puree, Organic Ginger Juice, Organic Mushroom Powder

Allergy Information

  • Free From: Gluten
  • Contains: Sesame, Soya

Storage

Refrigerate after opening and use within 7-10 daysBest before end: see top

Produce of

Produced in the United States

Preparation and Usage

  • Shake carton well before opening. Pour into saucepan and heat over medium heat, stirring occasionally. Add your favorite noodles and enjoy!
  • Traditional Ramen is garnished with a variety of toppings, here are a few ideas!
  • Seaweed Sheets
  • Bamboo Shoots
  • Boiled Egg
  • Roasted Pork
  • Sliced Scallions
  • Roasted Vegetables

Number of uses

4 Servings per container; Serving Size 1 cup (245ml)

Warnings

  • DO NOT MICROWAVE IN CONTAINER!

Recycling info

Carton. Recyclable

Importer address

  • Euro Food Brands,
  • 1 Kimbell Mews,
  • NN2 8XB.

Return to

  • Euro Food Brands,
  • 1 Kimbell Mews,
  • NN2 8XB.
  • oceanshalo.eu

Net Contents

946ml ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer: 100mlPer: 245ml
Energy 59kj146kj
-14kcal35kcal
Fat 0.8g2g
- of which saturates 0g0g
Carbohydrates0.4g1g
- of which sugars 0g0g
Protein 1.2g3g
Salt 0.84g2.1g

Safety information

View more safety information

DO NOT MICROWAVE IN CONTAINER!

I purchased this product today, and it was a bit t

3 stars

I purchased this product today, and it was a bit too milky.

Its not a broth or Ramen.

3 stars

This is a really poor Ramen Broth, maybe if it was called a Ramen soup base it'd be a good naming choice, however this American mess is just soy milk with some seaweed that matches nothing with the main kind of Ramen found in Japan. Miso, Shoyu (Soy Sauce) and Tonkotsu (Pork Broth). If this had been a proper Ramen broth it would have been useful, I am pleased that I tasted it before cooking so I didn't waste any ingredients. Great for a Vegan take on Ramen though.

A great soup base

5 stars

This is a great soup base. I normally spend hours making a noodle soup stock, but this is a great shortcut. I added a bit of chicken stock, grated fresh ginger, noodles, chicken dumplings, a soft boiled egg and some chopped green beans and broccoli. It was delicious and so quick to prepare. Very healthy too!

