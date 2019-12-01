Ocean's Halo Organic Ramen Broth 946Ml

I purchased this product today, and it was a bit t
I purchased this product today, and it was a bit too milky.
Its not a broth or Ramen.
This is a really poor Ramen Broth, maybe if it was called a Ramen soup base it'd be a good naming choice, however this American mess is just soy milk with some seaweed that matches nothing with the main kind of Ramen found in Japan. Miso, Shoyu (Soy Sauce) and Tonkotsu (Pork Broth). If this had been a proper Ramen broth it would have been useful, I am pleased that I tasted it before cooking so I didn't waste any ingredients. Great for a Vegan take on Ramen though.
A great soup base
This is a great soup base. I normally spend hours making a noodle soup stock, but this is a great shortcut. I added a bit of chicken stock, grated fresh ginger, noodles, chicken dumplings, a soft boiled egg and some chopped green beans and broccoli. It was delicious and so quick to prepare. Very healthy too!