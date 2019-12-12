By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Ocean's Halo No Soy Soy-Free Sauce 296Ml

No ratings yetWrite a review
Ocean's Halo No Soy Soy-Free Sauce 296Ml
£ 3.50
£1.19/100ml

Product Description

  • No Soy Soy-Free Sauce
  • Swim against the tide
  • oceanshalo.eu
  • oceanshalo.com
  • Kelp-Based Soy-Free Sauce
  • You'll love this all purpose, soy free, umami sauce for dipping, sushi, marinades or anytime you'd normally use soy sauce.
  • Organic
  • Certified Organic by Organic Certifiers
  • Gluten free ingredients
  • Pack size: 296ml

Information

Ingredients

Water, Sea Salt, Organic Molasses, Organic Apple Cider Vinegar, Organic Lime Juice, Natural Flavour, Organic Kelp*, Organic Mushrooms*, Fruit and Vegetable Juice (Colour), *Dried

Allergy Information

  • Free From: Gluten, Soya

Storage

After opening refrigerate and eat within 8 weeks.For Best Before date: see bottle.

Produce of

Produced in the United States

Preparation and Usage

  • Shake well before use

Number of uses

20 Servings per container; Serving Size 1 tbsp (15 ml)

Recycling info

Bottle. Recyclable

Importer address

  • Euro Food Brands,
  • 1 Kimbell Mews,
  • NN2 8XB.

Return to

  • Euro Food Brands,
  • 1 Kimbell Mews,
  • NN2 8XB.

Net Contents

296ml

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer: 100mlPer: 15ml
Energy 138kJ21kJ
-33kcal5kcal
Fat 0g0g
-of which saturates 0g0g
Carbohydrates6.67g1g
-of which sugars 6.7g1g
Protein 0g0g
Salt 11.3g1.7g

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Popular products in fresh food

Tesco British Semi Skimmed Milk 2.272L, 4 Pints

£ 1.10
£0.48/litre

Tesco Bananas Loose

£ 0.15
£0.84/kg

Tesco Whole Cucumber Each

£ 0.60
£0.60/each

Redmere Farms Carrots 1Kg

£ 0.19
£0.19/kg

Offer

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here