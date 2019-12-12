Ocean's Halo No Soy Soy-Free Sauce 296Ml

Product Description
- No Soy Soy-Free Sauce
- Swim against the tide
- Kelp-Based Soy-Free Sauce
- You'll love this all purpose, soy free, umami sauce for dipping, sushi, marinades or anytime you'd normally use soy sauce.
- Organic
- Certified Organic by Organic Certifiers
- Gluten free ingredients
- Pack size: 296ml
Information
Ingredients
Water, Sea Salt, Organic Molasses, Organic Apple Cider Vinegar, Organic Lime Juice, Natural Flavour, Organic Kelp*, Organic Mushrooms*, Fruit and Vegetable Juice (Colour), *Dried
Allergy Information
- Free From: Gluten, Soya
Storage
After opening refrigerate and eat within 8 weeks.For Best Before date: see bottle.
Produce of
Produced in the United States
Preparation and Usage
- Shake well before use
Number of uses
20 Servings per container; Serving Size 1 tbsp (15 ml)
Recycling info
Bottle. Recyclable
Importer address
- Euro Food Brands,
- 1 Kimbell Mews,
- NN2 8XB.
Net Contents
296ml
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per: 100ml
|Per: 15ml
|Energy
|138kJ
|21kJ
|-
|33kcal
|5kcal
|Fat
|0g
|0g
|-of which saturates
|0g
|0g
|Carbohydrates
|6.67g
|1g
|-of which sugars
|6.7g
|1g
|Protein
|0g
|0g
|Salt
|11.3g
|1.7g
