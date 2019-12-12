Ocean's Halo Korean Bbq Soy Free Sauce 355Ml

Product Description
- Spicy Korean Barbecue Soy-Free Sauce
- Swim against the tide
- oceanshalo.eu / oceanshalo.com
- Spicy Gangnam-Style Sauce
- This organic kelp based sauce gets its flavour from red jalapeños and sesame tahini. Great for BBQ, dipping or marinades!
- Organic
- Certified Organic by Organic Certifiers
- Gluten free ingredients
- Pack size: 355ml
Information
Ingredients
Water, Organic Sugar, Organic Apple Cider Vinegar, Organic Red Jalapeno Pepper Puree (Organic Red Jalapeno Peppers, Salt, Organic Vinegar), Organic Toasted Sesame Oil, Organic Tahini, Organic Onion Puree (Organic Onion, Organic Vinegar), Sea Salt, Organic Molasses, Organic Corn Starch, Organic Garlic*, Organic Lime Juice, Fruit and Vegetable Juice (Colour), Organic Ginger*, Natural Flavour, Organic Red Pepper, Organic Kelp*, Organic Mushroom*, *Dried
Allergy Information
- Free From: Gluten, Soya
- Contains: Sesame
Storage
After opening refrigerate and eat within 8 weeks.For Best Before date: see bottle.
Produce of
Produced in the United States
Preparation and Usage
- Shake well before use
Number of uses
24 Servings per container; Serving Size 1 tbsp (15 ml)
Recycling info
Bottle. Recyclable
Importer address
- Euro Food Brands,
- 1 Kimbell Mews,
- NN2 8XB.
Return to
- Euro Food Brands,
- 1 Kimbell Mews,
- NN2 8XB.
Net Contents
355ml ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per: 100ml
|Per: 15ml
|Energy
|974kJ
|146kJ
|-
|233kcal
|35kcal
|Fat
|10g
|1.5g
|-of which saturates
|0g
|0g
|Carbohydrates
|33.3g
|5g
|-of which sugars
|26.7g
|4g
|Protein
|0g
|0g
|Salt
|4.3g
|0.65g
