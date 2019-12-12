By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Ocean's Halo Korean Bbq Soy Free Sauce 355Ml

Ocean's Halo Korean Bbq Soy Free Sauce 355Ml
£ 3.50
£0.99/100ml

Product Description

  • Spicy Korean Barbecue Soy-Free Sauce
  • Swim against the tide
  • oceanshalo.eu / oceanshalo.com
  • Spicy Gangnam-Style Sauce
  • This organic kelp based sauce gets its flavour from red jalapeños and sesame tahini. Great for BBQ, dipping or marinades!
  • Organic
  • Certified Organic by Organic Certifiers
  • Gluten free ingredients
  • Pack size: 355ml

Information

Ingredients

Water, Organic Sugar, Organic Apple Cider Vinegar, Organic Red Jalapeno Pepper Puree (Organic Red Jalapeno Peppers, Salt, Organic Vinegar), Organic Toasted Sesame Oil, Organic Tahini, Organic Onion Puree (Organic Onion, Organic Vinegar), Sea Salt, Organic Molasses, Organic Corn Starch, Organic Garlic*, Organic Lime Juice, Fruit and Vegetable Juice (Colour), Organic Ginger*, Natural Flavour, Organic Red Pepper, Organic Kelp*, Organic Mushroom*, *Dried

Allergy Information

  • Free From: Gluten, Soya
  • Contains: Sesame

Storage

After opening refrigerate and eat within 8 weeks.For Best Before date: see bottle.

Produce of

Produced in the United States

Preparation and Usage

  • Shake well before use

Number of uses

24 Servings per container; Serving Size 1 tbsp (15 ml)

Recycling info

Bottle. Recyclable

Importer address

  • Euro Food Brands,
  • 1 Kimbell Mews,
  • NN2 8XB.

Return to

  • Euro Food Brands,
  • 1 Kimbell Mews,
  • NN2 8XB.

Net Contents

355ml ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer: 100mlPer: 15ml
Energy 974kJ146kJ
-233kcal35kcal
Fat 10g1.5g
-of which saturates 0g0g
Carbohydrates33.3g5g
-of which sugars 26.7g4g
Protein 0g0g
Salt 4.3g0.65g

