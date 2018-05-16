By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Ocean's Halo Teriyaki Soy Free Sauce 355Ml

Ocean's Halo Teriyaki Soy Free Sauce 355Ml
£ 3.50
£0.99/100ml

Product Description

  • Teriyaki Soy-Free Sauce
  • Swim against the tide
  • oceanshalo.eu / oceanshalo.com
  • Kobe-Inspired Sauce
  • This organic kelp based sauce is sweet & tangy with hints of pineapple and brown sugar. Great for marinades, dipping or basting on the barbecue!
  • Organic
  • Certified Organic by Organic Certifiers
  • Gluten free ingredients
  • Pack size: 355ml

Information

Ingredients

Organic Brown Sugar, Water, Organic Pineapple Juice Concentrate, Organic Molasses, Organic Apple Cider Vinegar, Sea Salt, Organic Ginger Juice (Organic Ginger Juice, Citric Acid), Organic Lime Juice, Organic Toasted Sesame Oil, Organic Corn Starch, Organic Onion*, Organic Garlic*, Natural Flavour, Organic Kelp*, Organic Mushroom*, Organic Black Pepper, *Dried

Allergy Information

  • Free From: Gluten, Soya
  • Contains: Sesame

Storage

After opening refrigerate and eat within 8 weeks.For Best Before date: see bottle.

Produce of

Produced in the United States

Preparation and Usage

  • Shake well before use

Number of uses

24 Servings per container; Serving Size 1 tbsp (15 ml)

Recycling info

Bottle. Recyclable

Importer address

  • Euro Food Brands,
  • 1 Kimbell Mews,
  • NN2 8XB.

Return to

  • Euro Food Brands,
  • 1 Kimbell Mews,
  • NN2 8XB.

Net Contents

355ml ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer: 100mlPer: 15ml
Energy 974kJ146kJ
-233kcal35kcal
Fat 0g0g
-of which saturates 0g0g
Carbohydrates53.3g8g
-of which sugars 46.6g7g
Protein 0g0g
Salt 7.3g1.1g

