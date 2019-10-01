Hapi Dry Roasted Edamame With Sea Salt Beans 100G

Product Description
- Dried Roasted Edamame
- 25 grams of soy protein a day, as part of a diet low in saturated fat and cholesterol, may reduce the risk of heart disease. A serving of Hapi Dry Roasted Edamame provides 14 grams of soy protein.
- Non GMO
- Gluten free
- Vegan
- Kosher
- Pack size: 100g
Information
Ingredients
Soybeans, Salt
Allergy Information
- Free From: Gluten
- Contains: Soya
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place away from direct sunlight.Once opened, close zipper firmly to prevent moisture and consume within 7 days
Produce of
Product of China
Additives
- Free From Genetically Modified Ingredients
Distributor address
- JFC (UK) Ltd.,
- Unit 17,
- 7 Premier Park Road,
- London,
- NW10 7NZ,
- United Kingdom.
Return to
- JFC (UK) Ltd.,
- Unit 17,
- 7 Premier Park Road,
- London,
- NW10 7NZ,
- United Kingdom.
Net Contents
100g
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100g
|Energy
|1,404kJ/ 335kcal
|Fat
|4.7g
|- of which saturates
|0.6g
|Carbohydrate
|13.0g
|- of which sugars
|3.3g
|Protein
|45g
|Salt
|0.74g
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019