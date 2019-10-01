By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Hapi Dry Roasted Edamame With Sea Salt Beans 100G

No ratings yetWrite a review
Hapi Dry Roasted Edamame With Sea Salt Beans 100G
£ 1.40
£1.40/100g

Product Description

  • Dried Roasted Edamame
  • 25 grams of soy protein a day, as part of a diet low in saturated fat and cholesterol, may reduce the risk of heart disease. A serving of Hapi Dry Roasted Edamame provides 14 grams of soy protein.
  • Non GMO
  • Gluten free
  • Vegan
  • Kosher
  • Pack size: 100g

Information

Ingredients

Soybeans, Salt

Allergy Information

  • Free From: Gluten
  • Contains: Soya

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place away from direct sunlight.Once opened, close zipper firmly to prevent moisture and consume within 7 days

Produce of

Product of China

Additives

  • Free From Genetically Modified Ingredients

Distributor address

  • JFC (UK) Ltd.,
  • Unit 17,
  • 7 Premier Park Road,
  • London,
  • NW10 7NZ,
  • United Kingdom.

Return to

  • JFC (UK) Ltd.,
  • Unit 17,
  • 7 Premier Park Road,
  • London,
  • NW10 7NZ,
  • United Kingdom.

Net Contents

100g

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100g
Energy 1,404kJ/ 335kcal
Fat 4.7g
- of which saturates 0.6g
Carbohydrate 13.0g
- of which sugars 3.3g
Protein 45g
Salt 0.74g

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Usually bought next

Tesco Edamame Beans 500G

£ 2.00
£4.00/kg

Tesco Edamame Beans 150G

£ 1.50
£10.00/kg

Offer

Tesco Large Free Range Eggs 12 Pack

£ 1.95
£0.16/each

Yutaka Black Sesame Seeds 100G

£ 2.00
£2.00/100g

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here