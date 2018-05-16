By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Kikkoman Less Salt Soy Sauce 500Ml

Kikkoman Less Salt Soy Sauce 500Ml
£ 6.90
£1.38/100ml

Product Description

  • Naturally Brewed Less Salt Soy Sauce
  • 43% Less salt*
  • Over 300 Years of Excellence
  • All-purpose seasoning
  • Naturally brewed
  • Pack size: 500ml

Information

Ingredients

Water, Soybeans, Wheat, Salt, Spirit Vinegar, Ethyl Alcohol, Sugar

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Soya, Wheat

Storage

Refrigerate after opening.

Name and address

  • Kikkoman Foods Europe B.V.,
  • The Netherlands.

Distributor address

  • Kikkoman Trading Europe GmbH,
  • Theodorstrasse 180,
  • 40472 Düsseldorf,
  • Germany.

Return to

  • www.kikkoman.eu
  • www.kikkoman.co.uk

Net Contents

500ml ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100 ml
Energy 450kJ/ 107kcal
Fat 0 g
of which saturates 0 g
Carbohydrate 6.9 g
of which sugars 3.9 g
Protein 9.7 g
Salt 9.1 g

