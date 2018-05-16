Tesco Organic Fair Trade Bananas 5 Pack

- Energy652kJ 154kcal8%
Product Description
- Bananas.
- Sustainably Produced
- At Tesco we strongly believe in sustainable farming. We source our bananas from organic and Rainforest Alliance Certified™ farms. By buying bananas with the Rainforest Alliance Certified seal you are helping to conserve natural resources and improve the lives of farming communities around the world.
- Buying products from Fairtrade producers enables them to obtain fair prices for their crops and have decent working conditions.
- Bananas are Fairtrade certified, traded, audited and sourced from Fairtrade producers. Total 100%.
- For more visit info.fairtrade.net/sourcing
- Organic
- Responsibly grown
- Hand-picked and gently ripened, with a sweet flavour
- Expertly selected for freshness & quality
- 1 of your 5 a day = One banana
Information
Ingredients
Banana
Storage
Store in a cool dry place
Produce of
Produce of: Dominican Republic
Number of uses
Pack contains 5 servings
Name and address
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|100 g contains
|A typical banana (150 g) contains
|Energy
|435kJ / 103kcal
|652kJ / 154kcal
|Fat
|0.3g
|0.5g
|Saturates
|0.1g
|0.2g
|Carbohydrate
|23.2g
|34.8g
|Sugars
|20.9g
|31.4g
|Fibre
|1.1g
|1.7g
|Protein
|1.2g
|1.8g
|Salt
|<0.01g
|<0.01g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
