Finlandia Vodka Red Berry Flavoured 700Ml

5(1)Write a review
image 1 of Finlandia Vodka Red Berry Flavoured 700Ml
Product Description

  • Red Berry
  • Finlandia Redberry is a premium vodka from Finland that blends Finlandia Classic Vodka with the native Finnish redberry. Made from pure glacial spring water and the finest Finnish suomi barley that is grown under the Midnight Sun, Finlandia Redberry is a pure and rich vodka, with a sweet taste of vanilla and honey spread over cranberries and raspberries.
  • "The redberry is native to Finland and thrives in northern climates. Like our unique suomi barley, these luscious berries lend their distinctive flavour to the world's finest vodka. They also inspire Finlandia Redberry's striking colour - as red as the berry at its ripest, just like Nature made it.
  • Finlandia® Vodka's unparalleled quality can be attributed to only the finest ingredients: pure glacial spring water, a legacy of the Ice Age, and suomi barley, which offers the highest quality starch and the lowest possible content of natural oils, delivering a crisp, clean taste.
  • Tasting Notes
  • Rich, deliciously vibrant, with a sweet mix of vanilla and honey spread over a layer of cranberries and raspberries
  • Colour: Redberry
  • Nose: Full flavoured, a powerful rush of ripe berries, cranberry and vanilla spice.
  • Finish: Assertive and tart, with a long, warm after-taste."
  • 25ml = 224kJ/54kcal
  • 100ml = 897kJ/214kcal
  • All natural flavoured vodka
  • The SIP Awards 2018: Gold Medal
  • Finlandian redberry is suitable for vegetarians and vegans
  • Pack size: 700ml

Information

Allergy Information

  • Finlandia Redberry is gulten-free. There is currently no validated test to verify the gluten content (or absence thereof) in fermented products. We therefore encourage you to consult with your personal physician should you have sensitivity to gluten

Tasting Notes

  Rich, deliciously vibrant, with a sweet mix of vanilla and honey spread over a layer of cranberries and raspberries

Alcohol Units

26

ABV

37.5% vol

Alcohol Type

Liqueur

Storage Type

Ambient

Preparation and Usage

  • Serve suggestion:
  • Redberry & Lemonade
  • Pour 50ml Finlandia Redberry
  • Fill a highball glass with ice
  • Top with Lemonade
  • Garnish with a Lime Wedge
  • Serve suggestion:
  • Redpresso Martini
  • 50ml Finlandia Redberry
  • 25ml Coffee Liqueur
  • 25ml Espresso
  • 15ml Sugar Syrup
  • Shake vigorously and drain into a martini glass. Garnish with 3 coffee beans."

Name and address

  • Distilled and bottle by:
  • Finlandia Vodka Worldwide Ltd.,
  • Helsinki,
  • Finland.
  • Brown-Forman Beverages Europe, Ltd.,
  • 45 Mortimer Street,

Return to

  • Brown-Forman Beverages Europe Ltd.,
  • 45 Mortimer Street,
  • London,
  • W1W 8HJ,
  • UK.
  • www.finlandia.com

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

70cl ℮

The best! It's Smooth and refreshing! 10/10

5 stars

This bottle kept standing out to me every time i walked down the spirit aisle. No idea why as i don't even like vodka! (Had a bad experience with vodka) But one day i decided to buy..instantly thinking I'm going to regret buying this. Well, that wasn't the case! This Vodka is absolutely amazing which says a lot coming from someone that doesn't actually like vodka! You can instantly smell the redberry when you take the cap off, and the tastes is so refreshing and smooth! You can taste the redberry instantly! Do try this vodka, you will not regret it! I'll be buying another bottle tomorrow! 10/10 well done Finland for making a quality vodka i actually like. treat yourself and try Finlandia

