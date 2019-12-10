Finlandia Vodka Red Berry Flavoured 700Ml

The best! It's Smooth and refreshing! 10/10
This bottle kept standing out to me every time i walked down the spirit aisle. No idea why as i don't even like vodka! (Had a bad experience with vodka) But one day i decided to buy..instantly thinking I'm going to regret buying this. Well, that wasn't the case! This Vodka is absolutely amazing which says a lot coming from someone that doesn't actually like vodka! You can instantly smell the redberry when you take the cap off, and the tastes is so refreshing and smooth! You can taste the redberry instantly! Do try this vodka, you will not regret it! I'll be buying another bottle tomorrow! 10/10 well done Finland for making a quality vodka i actually like. treat yourself and try Finlandia