Thatchers Duo & Glass Gift Set

Product Description
- Duo and Pint Glass
- Thatchers commitment to quality starts in our stunning Somerset orchards. Harvesting the best quality apples allows our cider makers to craft the tastiest ciders.
- Thatchers Haze
- Thatchers Haze is a cloudy premium cider crafted with Discovery, Falstaff, Gala and Jonagold apples to create a crisp sweet finish. It is the juice of the Jonagold apple that brings a naturally cloudy appearance to this chilled cider.
- Thatchers Rascal
- We use blend of bittersweet apples, including Redstreak, Dabinett and Tremlett's, to craft this unique cider. Thatchers Rascal is amber and full bodied with roguish complexity. Brave bitterness balanced with smooth sweetness.
- Gluten free
- Suitable for coeliacs, vegetarians & vegans
Information
Allergy Information
- Contains: Sulphites for freshness
Alcohol Units
2.3
ABV
4.5% vol
Alcohol Type
Cider/Perry
Storage Type
Ambient
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place away from direct sunlight.For Best Before End: See base of pack.
Produce of
Packed in the UK
Preparation and Usage
- Thatchers Stemmed Pint Glass
- Wash glass thoroughly before first use. Glass is suitable for use in dishwasher.
- Please retain packaging for future reference
Name and address
- Packed and Distributed by:
- Beams International Ltd.,
- Kent,
- ME8 7EG.
Return to
- www.thatcherscider.co.uk
Lower age limit
18 Years
