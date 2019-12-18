By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Thatchers Duo & Glass Gift Set

Thatchers Duo & Glass Gift Set
£ 8.00
£8.00/each

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Scotland due to Scotland’s Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

Product Description

  • Duo and Pint Glass
  • Thatchers commitment to quality starts in our stunning Somerset orchards. Harvesting the best quality apples allows our cider makers to craft the tastiest ciders.
  • Thatchers Haze
  • Thatchers Haze is a cloudy premium cider crafted with Discovery, Falstaff, Gala and Jonagold apples to create a crisp sweet finish. It is the juice of the Jonagold apple that brings a naturally cloudy appearance to this chilled cider.
  • Thatchers Rascal
  • We use blend of bittersweet apples, including Redstreak, Dabinett and Tremlett's, to craft this unique cider. Thatchers Rascal is amber and full bodied with roguish complexity. Brave bitterness balanced with smooth sweetness.
  • Gluten free
  • Suitable for coeliacs, vegetarians & vegans

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Sulphites for freshness

Alcohol Units

2.3

ABV

4.5% vol

Alcohol Type

Cider/Perry

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place away from direct sunlight.For Best Before End: See base of pack.

Produce of

Packed in the UK

Preparation and Usage

  • Thatchers Stemmed Pint Glass
  • Wash glass thoroughly before first use. Glass is suitable for use in dishwasher.
  • Please retain packaging for future reference

Name and address

  • Packed and Distributed by:
  • Beams International Ltd.,
  • Kent,
  • ME8 7EG.

Return to

  • Beams International Ltd.,
  • Kent,
  • ME8 7EG.
  • www.thatcherscider.co.uk

Lower age limit

18 Years

