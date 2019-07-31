By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Whitley Neill Flavoured Gin Gift Pack 3X5cl

5(1)Write a review
£ 10.00
£10.00/each

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Scotland due to Scotland’s Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

Product Description

  • Flavour Selection Gift Set
  • #neverstopdiscovering
  • Rhubarb & Ginger Gin
  • Inspired by the glory of the English Country Garden. Essence of Rhubarb adds a tart crisp edge whilst the real ginger warms the palate.
  • Raspberry Gin
  • Bright flavours from Scottish Raspberries, balanced with Juniper Notes. A delicate sweetness rounds this deliciously vibrant gin.
  • Parma Violet Gin
  • The aromatic Violet Flower infuses a subtle floral note to the smooth English Gin base for a vibrant intense taste of Italian Elegance.
  • Distilling for 8 Generations
  • Johnny Neill
  • Handcrafted gin

Information

Tasting Notes

ABV

43% vol

Alcohol Type

Spirits

Storage Type

Ambient

Name and address

  • Halewood International Ltd.,
  • Liverpool,
  • L36 6AD.

Return to

  • WhitleyNeill.com

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

3 x 5cl ℮

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Great!

5 stars

Great price and quality

