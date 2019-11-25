By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Ipa Trio Craft Beer & Teku Glass Gift Set

No ratings yetWrite a review
Ipa Trio Craft Beer & Teku Glass Gift Set
£ 12.00
£12.00/each

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Scotland due to Scotland’s Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

Product Description

  • Can Trio & Tasting Glass
  • Love & Hat New England IPA
  • Traditionalists love beer that's crystal clear, with restrained hops, and a delicate flavour. They're going to hate this... love & hate is our juicily crushable. Unapologetically murky, New-England IPA. An authentic vermont yeast strain and a big dose of oats work together with our triple dry-hopping process to create beautiful aromas and a silky mouthful. Unconventional. Uncompromising. We love it.
  • Yelamu Double IPA
  • Yelamu is a collaboration with our good friends at magic rock and is a powerfully hopped double IPA. Expect a ferociously full flavoured beer with a juicy character and well balanced body.
  • DDH IPA
  • A double day hopped IPA. Stone fruit. Tropical and citrus flavours. An unfiltered naturally hazy beer.
  • DDH IPA - Naturally hazy beer

Information

Allergy Information

  • Love & Hate New England IPA - Contains: Malted Barley, Oats, Wheat, Yelamu Double IPA - Contains: Barley, Wheat, DDH IPA - Contains: Barley, Wheat, Oats

Alcohol Units

3.3

ABV

7.4% vol

Country

United Kingdom

Alcohol Type

Beer

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage

Store in a cool dry place.For Best Before End: See Base of Pack.

Produce of

Product and packed of the UK

Preparation and Usage

  • Teku Stemmed Beer Glass
  • Wash glass before first use. Dishwasher safe.
  • DDH IPA
  • Serve cold and drink fresh.
  • Please retain packaging for future use.

Warnings

  • Love & Hate New England IPA
  • THIS BEER IS UNPASTEURISED AND UNFILTERED.
  • MAY CONTAIN SEDIMENT.

Name and address

  • Packed and Distributed by:
  • Beams International Ltd.,
  • Kent,
  • ME8 7EG.

Return to

  • Beams International Ltd.,
  • Kent,
  • ME8 7EG.

Lower age limit

18 Years

Safety information

View more safety information

Love & Hate New England IPA THIS BEER IS UNPASTEURISED AND UNFILTERED. MAY CONTAIN SEDIMENT.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Usually bought next

Distillersselect Pink Gin Selection Set 4X5cl

£ 12.00
£60.00/litre

The Pink Gin Trio Selection Gift Set

£ 8.00
£53.34/litre

Vocation Brewery Beer 2 X 330Ml & Glass Gft Set

£ 5.00
£5.00/each

Offer

Single Malt Whisky Selection Gift Set

£ 9.00
£60.00/litre

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here