Ipa Trio Craft Beer & Teku Glass Gift Set

Product Description
- Can Trio & Tasting Glass
- Love & Hat New England IPA
- Traditionalists love beer that's crystal clear, with restrained hops, and a delicate flavour. They're going to hate this... love & hate is our juicily crushable. Unapologetically murky, New-England IPA. An authentic vermont yeast strain and a big dose of oats work together with our triple dry-hopping process to create beautiful aromas and a silky mouthful. Unconventional. Uncompromising. We love it.
- Yelamu Double IPA
- Yelamu is a collaboration with our good friends at magic rock and is a powerfully hopped double IPA. Expect a ferociously full flavoured beer with a juicy character and well balanced body.
- DDH IPA
- A double day hopped IPA. Stone fruit. Tropical and citrus flavours. An unfiltered naturally hazy beer.
- DDH IPA - Naturally hazy beer
Information
Allergy Information
- Love & Hate New England IPA - Contains: Malted Barley, Oats, Wheat, Yelamu Double IPA - Contains: Barley, Wheat, DDH IPA - Contains: Barley, Wheat, Oats
Alcohol Units
3.3
ABV
7.4% vol
Country
United Kingdom
Alcohol Type
Beer
Storage Type
Ambient
Storage
Store in a cool dry place.For Best Before End: See Base of Pack.
Produce of
Product and packed of the UK
Preparation and Usage
- Teku Stemmed Beer Glass
- Wash glass before first use. Dishwasher safe.
- DDH IPA
- Serve cold and drink fresh.
- Please retain packaging for future use.
Warnings
- Love & Hate New England IPA
- THIS BEER IS UNPASTEURISED AND UNFILTERED.
- MAY CONTAIN SEDIMENT.
Name and address
- Packed and Distributed by:
- Beams International Ltd.,
- Kent,
- ME8 7EG.
Lower age limit
18 Years
Safety information
Love & Hate New England IPA THIS BEER IS UNPASTEURISED AND UNFILTERED. MAY CONTAIN SEDIMENT.
