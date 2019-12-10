By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Heidsieck Brut Monopole Imperatice 75Cl

No ratings yetWrite a review
image 1 of Heidsieck Brut Monopole Imperatice 75Cl
£ 30.00
£30.00/75cl

Offer

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Scotland due to Scotland’s Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

Product Description

  • Champagne Brut White French Wine
  • Wine of France
  • Pack size: 75cl

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains Sulphites

Tasting Notes

  • It has an aroma reminiscent of the chalk soil on which the vines are grown. On the palette, honeyed apples and red fruit with a lemon sherbet finish. It has a soft fine mousse, which belies its maturity but makes it a perfect partner with food.

Region of Origin

Champagne

Wine Colour

White

Alcohol Units

9

ABV

12% vol

Producer

Vranken Pommery Monopole

Type of Closure

Natural Cork

Wine Maker

Dominique Pichart

Country

France

Alcohol Type

Champagne

Grape Variety

Chardonnay, Pinot Noir

Vinification Details

  • Heidsieck & Co. Monopole is produced using the traditional Champagne method. Grape varieties Pinot Noir, Chardonnay and Pinot Meunier are carefully selected from key regions before undertaking the precise process of transforming them into Champagne over 3 to 5 years minimum. Our winemaker, Dominique Pichart sees that the utmost care, skill and expertise is utilised to ensure the excellent quality of this Marque is maintained.

History

  • Heidsieck & Co. Monopole is one of Champagnes oldest and most respected Champagne houses. Established in 1785 by Florens-Louis Heidsieck in Epernay, Heidsieck & Co. Monopole was one of the original Grande Marques of Champagne.

Regional Information

  • Heidsieck & Co. Monopole is based and produced in Epernay, one of the key regions for the production of wine where many of the famous and original names in Champagne are established.

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage Instructions

  • This wine can be drunk now but will further improve if carefully stored for up to 3 years

Wine Effervescence

  • Sparkling

Produce of

Product of France

Name and address

  • Heidsieck & Co Monopole,
  • Reims,
  • France.

Return to

  • Heidsieck & Co Monopole,
  • Reims,
  • France.

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

750ml

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

