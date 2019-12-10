Heidsieck Brut Monopole Imperatice 75Cl
- Champagne Brut White French Wine
- Wine of France
- Pack size: 75cl
Information
Allergy Information
- Contains Sulphites
Tasting Notes
- It has an aroma reminiscent of the chalk soil on which the vines are grown. On the palette, honeyed apples and red fruit with a lemon sherbet finish. It has a soft fine mousse, which belies its maturity but makes it a perfect partner with food.
Region of Origin
Champagne
Wine Colour
White
Alcohol Units
9
ABV
12% vol
Producer
Vranken Pommery Monopole
Type of Closure
Natural Cork
Wine Maker
Dominique Pichart
Country
France
Alcohol Type
Champagne
Grape Variety
Chardonnay, Pinot Noir
Vinification Details
- Heidsieck & Co. Monopole is produced using the traditional Champagne method. Grape varieties Pinot Noir, Chardonnay and Pinot Meunier are carefully selected from key regions before undertaking the precise process of transforming them into Champagne over 3 to 5 years minimum. Our winemaker, Dominique Pichart sees that the utmost care, skill and expertise is utilised to ensure the excellent quality of this Marque is maintained.
History
- Heidsieck & Co. Monopole is one of Champagnes oldest and most respected Champagne houses. Established in 1785 by Florens-Louis Heidsieck in Epernay, Heidsieck & Co. Monopole was one of the original Grande Marques of Champagne.
Regional Information
- Heidsieck & Co. Monopole is based and produced in Epernay, one of the key regions for the production of wine where many of the famous and original names in Champagne are established.
Storage Type
Ambient
Storage Instructions
- This wine can be drunk now but will further improve if carefully stored for up to 3 years
Wine Effervescence
- Sparkling
Produce of
Product of France
Name and address
- Heidsieck & Co Monopole,
- Reims,
- France.
Lower age limit
18 Years
Net Contents
750ml
