Sistema Quaddie

Multi-compartment lunch box Includes 275 ml water bottle Compartments keep food separate and protected Dishwasher (top rack only), microwave, fridge and freezer safe Designed and made in New Zealand, phthalate and BPA free

Sistema® Plastics design innovative, high-quality, durable, functional and versatile food storage containers, lunch boxes, drink bottles, microwave products and home organisation solutions. So, whether you need a colorful and practical lunch box for back to school, a reusable drink bottle to keep you hydrated, you’re looking for a clever meal prep container or you want to get your kitchen and pantry Insta worthy, Sistema® has a solution that will inspire you. Every container we manufacture in our state-of-the-art New Zealand factory using high-quality, food safe, and BPA free materials that you can trust.

