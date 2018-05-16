Salter Instant Read Thermometer

- Whether you're preparing the centrepiece dish for a dinner party, wiping your brow over the BBQ or baking the perfect cake, crunch time is checking whether it's all cooked to perfection. Salter Instant Read Digital Meat Thermometer with its intuitive instant read results, is the quickest way to make sure you're set for success. This clever little gadget has 10mm digits, so you can check meat temperatures at a glance. Super precise 0.1°C/ 0.1°F graduations, and with a hard wearing stainless steel probe, you'll get all the info you need in one quick peek with the handy instant read meat thermometer.
- H15.8cm x W1.5cm x D3.2cm
- Ideal for checking meat temperatures, BBQ, confectionery, jam-making and more
- Temperature range Min -45°C to Max 200°C (-49°F - 392°F)
- Includes 1 x LR44 Battery
Information
Warnings
- PRODUCT WARNING INDICATORS Reduced LCD brightness = low battery. We recommend changing the battery after 1 to 2 years, to prevent batteries corroding in the product. CARE AND PRECAUTIONS DO NOT place thermometer inside oven or grill Always wear a heat resistant glove when handling the thermometer probe. WARNING HOT SURFACE! DO NOT immerse in cold water after removing thermometer from food. Clean with a damp cloth. Grease or other stubborn marks can be removed from metal parts with a scouring pad. DO NOT wash in a dishwasher or immerse in water. The thermometer is NOT suitable for use in a microwave oven. Always remove flat batteries immediately.
Safety information
Using Product Information
