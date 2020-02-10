By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Salter 1069 Bowl Electronic Scale

1.5(30)Write a review
Salter 1069 Bowl Electronic Scale
£ 12.00
£12.00/each
  • Simple and lightweight, this electronic kitchen scale features a clear LCD which displays measurements in grams, ounces and kilograms. Capable of weighing ingredients up to 5kg, this unit measures accurately and features an ergonomic, attractive design for easy, everyday use. Including a handy measuring bowl, this scale takes the hassle out of measuring ingredients and makes a great addition to your kitchen. Batteries included. 15 year guarantee.
  • H11.5cm x W20.3cm x D25cm
  • Includes 1.8 litre bowl - dishwasher safe
  • Add and Weigh ‘zero' function - measure multiple ingredients in the same bowl
  • Switch between metric and imperial

Information

Preparation and Usage

  • Clean the scale with a damp cloth only. Do not immerse in water or use chemical / abrasive cleaners.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

30 Reviews

Average of 1.7 stars

Help other customers like you

Please tell me how to turn it off. I lost its book

5 stars

Please tell me how to turn it off. I lost its bookLet. Erg happy with it.

Change battery every week

1 stars

I have had this for some time and could not return it because I did not realise the problem until I started using it. The clock cannot be turned off so the battery runs out every week. I now take it out after using it and then put it back when I want to use it again. What a nuisance.

Battery life is rubbish

1 stars

There is no on-off button and batteries last no time at all. It will be cheaper to junk the scales and buy some with an on-off. Googled Salter on how to turn off - says to hold the on-off/ zero button for two seconds. Doesn't work

Battery runs down very quickly

1 stars

Purchased scales which looked very modern but have not worked out how to switch them off. The battery has already been replaced twice in less than 6 months. Not sure why I need a clock function on set of scales which seem to be shortening battery life.

Cannot be turned off

1 stars

I bought these just under three weeks ago and the battery has already gone because you cannot turn the scales off because of the clock feature. I do not want to have to keep removing then replacing the battery so will be returning these.

Rubbish

1 stars

Brought this brand name as kept buying cheap ones . Battery life rubbish. No way of turning it off??? What's that all about???

Battery!!!

1 stars

Similar to other negative reviews that I've unfortunately only just seen. The battery is next to useless, has given up the ghost after only around 2 weeks of usage. I wanted digital scales for better accuracy and I've had similar ones before but never with a battery this poor.

Good accurate scales BUT....

2 stars

I like these scales BUT the fact that you can't turn off the clock etc (permanently on) means the batteries run out ridiculously quickly - BIG design fault. Who on earth wants to have a clock on scales?!!

Terrible battery life! Dead in a matter of weeks!

1 stars

Wish I'd read the reviews on here! The battery goes flat after about 2 to 3 weeks. You can't turn it off and unlike any other clock timer, it burns through the battery. Nice kitchen scale but useless if the screen is blank when I want to weigh something.

Battery gobbler

1 stars

Appalling, 3 batteries in as many months! ( not cheapies but Duracell) The functions and design are good but the the product is let down by the button cell trend. Get back to basics and proper batteries.

1-10 of 30 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

Popular products in fresh food

Tesco Bananas Loose

Aldi Price Match

£ 0.14
£0.78/kg

Aldi Price Match

Tesco Whole Cucumber Each

Aldi Price Match

£ 0.57
£0.57/each

Aldi Price Match

Redmere Farms Carrots 1Kg

Aldi Price Match

£ 0.49
£0.49/kg

Aldi Price Match

Tesco Closed Cup Mushrooms 300G

£ 0.95
£3.17/kg
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here