Chang Classic Beer 5% 4 X 330Ml

Product Description
- Beer
- Pack size: 1320ml
Information
Ingredients
Water, Malted Barley, Hops, Rice
Allergy Information
- Contains: Barley
ABV
5% vol
Country
Thailand
Alcohol Type
Beer
Storage Type
Ambient
Storage
Best Before Date, See Base of Can
Produce of
Product of Thailand
Recycling info
Packing. Recyclable
Name and address
- Brewed and canned by:
- WestRock (Thailand) Co. Ltd.,
- Ayutthaya.
Importer address
- Cellar Trends Ltd,
- Stonehouse Farm,
- Derbyshire,
- DE11 7BP.
Return to
- Cellar Trends Ltd,
- Stonehouse Farm,
- Derbyshire,
- DE11 7BP.
Lower age limit
18 Years
Net Contents
4 x 330ml ℮
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019