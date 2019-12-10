By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Chang Classic Beer 5% 4 X 330Ml

Chang Classic Beer 5% 4 X 330Ml
£ 4.00
£3.04/litre

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Scotland due to Scotland’s Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

Product Description

  • Beer
  • Pack size: 1320ml

Information

Ingredients

Water, Malted Barley, Hops, Rice

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Barley

ABV

5% vol

Country

Thailand

Alcohol Type

Beer

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage

Best Before Date, See Base of Can

Produce of

Product of Thailand

Recycling info

Packing. Recyclable

Name and address

  • Brewed and canned by:
  • WestRock (Thailand) Co. Ltd.,
  • Ayutthaya.

Importer address

  • Cellar Trends Ltd,
  • Stonehouse Farm,
  • Derbyshire,
  • DE11 7BP.

Return to

  • Cellar Trends Ltd,
  • Stonehouse Farm,
  • Derbyshire,
  • DE11 7BP.

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

4 x 330ml ℮

