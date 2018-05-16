Golden Wonder Salt & Vinegar Ringos 6 Pack 75G

Product Description
- Flavour Potato, Wheat and Rye Snacks
- Oh-so Salt & Vinegar Ringos are lusciously light and tantalisingly tasty with an intense flavour hit that goes round and round and round. With 59 calories per pack, they are the all-round fully flavoured snack you can afford to eat.
- Give our other Ringos a go:
- Cheese & Onion
- Sweet Chilli
- 59 calories per pack
- No artificial colours or preservatives
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 75g
Information
Ingredients
Potato Starch, Sunflower Oil, Wheat Flour, Salt & Vinegar Flavour Seasoning [Salt, Acidity Regulator: Sodium Diacetate; Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Lactose (Milk), Dextrose, Whey Powder (Milk), Flavour Enhancer: Monosodium Glutamate; Acid: Citric Acid], Potato Flour, Rye Flour, Salt, Colour: Turmeric
Allergy Information
- Contains: Milk, Rye, Wheat
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place. Once opened, consume immediately.
Number of uses
Pack contains 6 servings
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Preservatives
Name and address
- GW Trading Ltd,
- Princewood Road,
- Earlstrees Industrial Estate,
- Corby,
- Northamptonshire.
- NN17 4AP,
Return to
- Guarantee: We're proud of our snacks and want you to enjoy them. If you're at all dissatisfied or want to tell us anything, please contact us at www.goldenwonder.com or at the address below. Please keep your pack details or send the pack in if you are contacting us by post.
- Consumer Services,
- GW Trading Ltd,
- Princewood Road,
- Earlstrees Industrial Estate,
- Corby,
- Northamptonshire,
- NN17 4AP,
- UK.
- Your statutory rights are not affected.
Net Contents
6 x 12.5g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per 12.5g Pack
|% adult RI per 12.5g Pack
|Energy
|1990kJ
|249kJ
|-
|475kcal
|59kcal
|3%
|Fat
|23.1g
|2.9g
|4%
|of which saturates
|2.6g
|0.3g
|2%
|Carbohydrate
|61.9g
|7.7g
|of which sugars
|2.3g
|0.3g
|<1%
|Fibre
|2.1g
|0.3g
|Protein
|3.9g
|0.5g
|Salt
|4.80g
|0.60g
|10%
|RI = reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ / 2000kcal)
|-
|-
|-
|Pack contains 6 servings
|-
|-
|-
