Higgidy Feta & Red Pepper Mini Rolls 160G

5(1)Write a review
£ 2.60
£1.63/100g

Product Description

  • Feta & Red Pepper Veggie Rolls
  • Greek feta, sweet red peppers and crushed chickpeas, wrapped in all-butter puff pastry and hand-topped with a crisp SunBlush® tomato crumb.
  • Everyday food, made GLORIOUS
  • We're Higgidy, and we make feel-good family food. Bold, vibrant, uplifting dishes for lazy weekend lunches and swift but satisfying mid-week suppers.
  • Creamy greek feta, sweet red peppers
  • Crushed chickpeas, for texture
  • Camilla's all-butter puff pastry
  • A crunchy SunBlush® tomato & chia seed crumb
  • Vegetarian Society Approved
  • Pack size: 160g

Information

Ingredients

<strong>Wheat</strong> Flour (<strong>Wheat</strong> Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Water, Butter (<strong>Milk</strong>) (16%), Chickpeas (10%) (Chickpeas, Water, Salt), Red Pepper (8%), Feta Cheese (<strong>Milk</strong>) (8%), Free Range Whole <strong>Egg</strong>, Mature Cheddar Cheese (<strong>Milk</strong>), Breadcrumbs (4%) (<strong>Wheat</strong> Flour (<strong>Wheat</strong> Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Salt, Yeast), SunBlush® Pepper Tapenade (2%) (SunBlush® Peppers, Sunflower Oil, Tomato Concentrate, Olive Oil, Salt, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Garlic, Sugar), Crème Fraîche (<strong>Milk</strong>), Free Range <strong>Egg</strong> Yolk, Emmental Cheese (<strong>Milk</strong>), Salt, Chopped Parsley, Chia Seeds (<1%), SunBlush® Tomatade (<1%), Garlic Purée, Vegetable Stock, Ground Black Pepper, Dried Oregano, Cornflour, Ground Cayenne Pepper

Allergy Information

  • Made on a site that handles Sesame Seeds

Storage

Keep your rolls refrigerated below 5°C. If freezing, freeze before use by date. Use within one month & once defrosted eat within 24 hours. Once thawed don't refreeze. Always defrost fully before cooking.For use by see film.

Cooking Instructions

Oven cook
Instructions: These rolls are ready to eat cold but taste best heated up. Preheat oven to 180°C/350°F/Gas Mark 4.
Remove all packaging & place on a tray on the middle shelf of the oven for about 10-12 minutes. This is a guide only (some ovens vary). Do not reheat once cooled.

Preparation and Usage

  • These rolls are ready to eat cold but can also be heated up. Please remove packaging before heating & serving.

Name and address

  • Higgidy,
  • Shoreham-by-Sea,
  • West Sussex,
  • BN43 6PB.

Return to

  • Tell us what you Think
  • Your encouragement inspires us & your suggestions help us make things better.
  • thekitchen@higgidy.co.uk
Net Contents

160g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer Roll
Energy 1405kJ/336kcal379kJ/91kcal
Fat 19.7g5.3g
of which saturates 11.4g3.0g
Carbohydrate 33.0g8.9g
of which sugars 1.3g0.4g
Fibre 2.2g0.6g
Protein 8.1g2.2g
Salt 1.46g0.40g

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

I LOVE THESE SO MUCH IT HAS TO BE REVIEWED IN CAPI

5 stars

I LOVE THESE SO MUCH IT HAS TO BE REVIEWED IN CAPITALS

