Higgidy Feta & Red Pepper Mini Rolls 160G

I LOVE THESE SO MUCH IT HAS TO BE REVIEWED IN CAPI
I LOVE THESE SO MUCH IT HAS TO BE REVIEWED IN CAPITALS
<strong>Wheat</strong> Flour (<strong>Wheat</strong> Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Water, Butter (<strong>Milk</strong>) (16%), Chickpeas (10%) (Chickpeas, Water, Salt), Red Pepper (8%), Feta Cheese (<strong>Milk</strong>) (8%), Free Range Whole <strong>Egg</strong>, Mature Cheddar Cheese (<strong>Milk</strong>), Breadcrumbs (4%) (<strong>Wheat</strong> Flour (<strong>Wheat</strong> Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Salt, Yeast), SunBlush® Pepper Tapenade (2%) (SunBlush® Peppers, Sunflower Oil, Tomato Concentrate, Olive Oil, Salt, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Garlic, Sugar), Crème Fraîche (<strong>Milk</strong>), Free Range <strong>Egg</strong> Yolk, Emmental Cheese (<strong>Milk</strong>), Salt, Chopped Parsley, Chia Seeds (<1%), SunBlush® Tomatade (<1%), Garlic Purée, Vegetable Stock, Ground Black Pepper, Dried Oregano, Cornflour, Ground Cayenne Pepper
Keep your rolls refrigerated below 5°C. If freezing, freeze before use by date. Use within one month & once defrosted eat within 24 hours. Once thawed don't refreeze. Always defrost fully before cooking.For use by see film.
Oven cook
Instructions: These rolls are ready to eat cold but taste best heated up. Preheat oven to 180°C/350°F/Gas Mark 4.
Remove all packaging & place on a tray on the middle shelf of the oven for about 10-12 minutes. This is a guide only (some ovens vary). Do not reheat once cooled.
160g ℮
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per Roll
|Energy
|1405kJ/336kcal
|379kJ/91kcal
|Fat
|19.7g
|5.3g
|of which saturates
|11.4g
|3.0g
|Carbohydrate
|33.0g
|8.9g
|of which sugars
|1.3g
|0.4g
|Fibre
|2.2g
|0.6g
|Protein
|8.1g
|2.2g
|Salt
|1.46g
|0.40g
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019