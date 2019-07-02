By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Higgidy Cheddar & Onion Veggie Rolls 160G

Higgidy Cheddar & Onion Veggie Rolls 160G
£ 2.60
£1.63/100g

Product Description

  • Cheddar & Onion Chutney Veggie Rolls
  • Sustainable Palm Oil*
  • *higgidy.co.uk/palmoil
  • Mature Cheddar cheese and caramelised onion chutney, wrapped in all-butter puff pastry and hand-topped with even more Cheddar and crispy onions.
  • Everyday food, made GLORIOUS
  • We're Higgidy, and we make feel-good family food. Bold, vibrant, uplifting dishes for lazy weekend lunches and swift but satisfying mid-week suppers.
  • Mature cheddar
  • Caramelised onion chutney
  • Camilla's all-butter puff pastry
  • Topped with cheddar & crispy onions
  • Vegetarian Society Approved
  • Pack size: 160g

Information

Ingredients

<strong>Wheat</strong> Flour (<strong>Wheat</strong> Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Water, Potato, Butter (<strong>Milk</strong>) (15%), Mature Cheddar Cheese (<strong>Milk</strong>) (10%), Caramelised Onion Chutney (7%) (Re-hydrated Onions, Sugar, Dates, Apples, Spirit Vinegar, Sea Salt, Colouring: Caramel, Ginger, Chilli Powder, Water), Free Range Whole <strong>Egg</strong>, Medium Fat Hard Cheese (<strong>Milk</strong>) (4.5%), Sautéed Onion (4.5%) (Onions, Rapeseed Oil), Crème Fraîche (<strong>Milk</strong>), Béchamel Sauce (Water, Dried Skimmed <strong>Milk</strong>, Butter (<strong>Milk</strong>), <strong>Wheat</strong> Flour (<strong>Wheat</strong> Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Double Cream (<strong>Milk</strong>), Cornflour, <strong>Mustard</strong> Powder), Free Range <strong>Egg</strong> Yolk, Crispy Onions (<1%) (Onion, Sustainable Palm Oil, <strong>Wheat</strong> Flour, Salt), Cornflour, Salt, Dijon <strong>Mustard</strong>, Black Onion Seeds

Allergy Information

  • Made on a site that handles Sesame Seeds

Storage

Keep your rolls refrigerated below 5°C. If freezing, freeze before use by date. Use within one month & once defrosted eat within 24 hours. Once thawed don't refreeze. Always defrost fully before cooking.For use by see film.

Cooking Instructions

Oven cook
Instructions: These rolls are ready to eat cold but taste best heated up. Preheat oven to 180°C/350°F/Gas Mark 4.
Remove all packaging & place on a tray on the middle shelf of the oven for about 10-12 minutes. This is a guide only (some ovens vary). Do not reheat once cooled.

Preparation and Usage

  • These rolls are ready to eat cold but can also be heated up. Please remove packaging before heating & serving.

Recycling info

Packing. Recyclable

Name and address

  • Higgidy,
  • Shoreham-by-Sea,
  • West Sussex,
  • BN43 6PB.

Return to

  • Tell us what you Think
  • Your encouragement inspires us & your suggestions help us make things better.
  • thekitchen@higgidy.co.uk
  • Higgidy,
  • Shoreham-by-Sea,
  • West Sussex,
  • BN43 6PB.

Net Contents

160g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer Roll
Energy 1441kJ/345kcal389kJ/93kcal
Fat 20.5g5.5g
of which saturates 12.2g3.3g
Carbohydrate 33.3g9.0g
of which sugars 3.9g1.1g
Fibre 1.6g0.5g
Protein 8.6g2.3g
Salt 1.22g0.33g

Delicious

5 stars

The best I have ever tasted

