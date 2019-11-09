Higgidy Spinach Feta Red Pepper Quiche 400G

Scumptious
I love this quiche. Generally, I'm not keen on shop-bought quiche. However, this one is of a good quality; flavoursome filling and tasty pastry (not heavy). I have just ordered yet another...
Lovely filling to quiche, but disappointing pastry
Tried this quiche as I liked the sound of the filling - not dissimilar to the filling of a Greek dish I occasionally make at home. The filling was yummy and generous. The pastry, however, was a disappointment - the bottom managed to be both soggy and rock hard at the same time, so inedible and the sides were very hard too. Perhaps the seeds included are the problem? I've never made pastry with seeds in and don't think I'd bother if this is the result. Remove the seeds from the pastry and I may give it a go again...