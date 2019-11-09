By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Higgidy Spinach Feta Red Pepper Quiche 400G

Higgidy Spinach Feta Red Pepper Quiche 400G
Product Description

  • Spinach, Feta and Red Pepper Quiche
  • We're Higgidy, and we make feel-good family food - bold, vibrant, uplifting dishes to plonk on the table and enjoy together. Just add a rusted-up salad, or some deli counter bits, and that's lunch or supper sorted. Life can be frantic; food doesn't have to be.
  • Tender spinach, sautéed onions & nutmeg
  • Free-range eggs, as always
  • Camilla's seeded shortcrust pastry
  • Scattered with Greek feta & red peppers
  • Vegetarian Society Approved
  • Pack size: 400g

Information

Ingredients

Béchamel Sauce (Water, Dried Skimmed <strong>Milk</strong>, Butter (<strong>Milk</strong>), <strong>Wheat</strong> Flour (<strong>Wheat</strong> Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Double Cream (<strong>Milk</strong>), Cornflour, <strong>Mustard</strong> Powder), Sautéed Onion (13%) (Onions, Rapeseed Oil), Mature Cheddar Cheese (<strong>Milk</strong>), Spinach (13%), <strong>Wheat</strong> Flour (<strong>Wheat</strong> Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Free Range Whole <strong>Egg</strong> (8%), Red Pepper (6%), Water, Vegetable Oils (Sustainable Palm Oil*, Rapeseed Oil), Feta Cheese (<strong>Milk</strong>) (3.5%), <strong>Spelt</strong> Flour, Butter (<strong>Milk</strong>), Sunflower Seeds, Pumpkin Seeds, Cornflour, Brown Linseeds (<1%), Golden Linseeds (<1%), White Quinoa, Poppy Seeds (<1%), Nutmeg (<1%), Salt, Black Pepper, Paprika, Cayenne Pepper

Allergy Information

  • Made on a site that handles Sesame Seeds

Storage

Keep your quiche refrigerated below 5°C. If freezing, freeze before use by date. Use within one month & once defrosted eat within 24 hours. Once thawed don't refreeze. Always defrost fully before cooking.For use by see front of pack.

Cooking Instructions

Oven cook
Instructions: This quiche is ready to eat cold but tastes best heated up. Preheat oven to 180°C/350°F/Gas Mark 4. Remove all packaging & place on a tray on the middle shelf of the oven for about 25 minutes.
This is a guide only (some ovens vary).
Do not reheat once cooled.

Preparation and Usage

Net Contents

400g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 1/4 Quiche
Energy 1098kJ/263kcal1098kJ/263kcal
Fat 17.9g17.9g
of which saturates 6.5g6.5g
Carbohydrate 17.4g17.4g
of which sugars 1.1g1.1g
Fibre 1.8g1.8g
Protein 8.8g8.8g
Salt 0.56g0.56g

Scumptious

5 stars

I love this quiche. Generally, I'm not keen on shop-bought quiche. However, this one is of a good quality; flavoursome filling and tasty pastry (not heavy). I have just ordered yet another...

Lovely filling to quiche, but disappointing pastry

3 stars

Tried this quiche as I liked the sound of the filling - not dissimilar to the filling of a Greek dish I occasionally make at home. The filling was yummy and generous. The pastry, however, was a disappointment - the bottom managed to be both soggy and rock hard at the same time, so inedible and the sides were very hard too. Perhaps the seeds included are the problem? I've never made pastry with seeds in and don't think I'd bother if this is the result. Remove the seeds from the pastry and I may give it a go again...

