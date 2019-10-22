By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Higgidy Tomato & Pesto Quiche 400G

5(1)Write a review
£ 4.00
£1.00/100g

Product Description

  • Roasted Tomato & Pesto Quiche
  • thekitchen@higgidy.co.uk
  • Seeded spelt shortcrust pastry with a layer of aromatic basil pesto, mature Cheddar cheese and a free-range egg filling, hand-topped with roasted tomatoes and a ciabatta crumb.
  • Everyday food, made GLORIOUS
  • We're Higgidy, and we make feel-good family food. Bold, vibrant, uplifting dishes for lazy weekend lunches and swift but satisfying mid-week suppers.
  • Aromatic basil pesto and mature cheddar
  • Free range eggs, as always
  • Seeded spelt shortcrust pastry
  • Topped with roasted tomatoes
  • Vegetarian Society Approved
  • Pack size: 400g

Information

Ingredients

Béchamel Sauce (Water, Dried Skimmed <strong>Milk</strong>, Butter (<strong>Milk</strong>), <strong>Wheat</strong> Flour (<strong>Wheat</strong> Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Double Cream (<strong>Milk</strong>), Cornflour, <strong>Mustard</strong> Powder), Sautéed Onion (16%) (Onions, Rapeseed Oil), <strong>Wheat</strong> Flour (<strong>Wheat</strong> Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Mature Cheddar Cheese (<strong>Milk</strong>) (10%), Free Range Whole <strong>Egg</strong> (9%), Marinated Tomato (8%) (Tomatoes, Sunflower Oil, Salt, Garlic, Oregano), Pesto (6%) (Basil, Sunflower Oil, Salt, Medium Fat Hard Cheese (<strong>Milk</strong>)), Water, Vegetable Oils (Sustainable Palm Oil*, Rapeseed Oil), <strong>Spelt</strong> Flour (3%), Spinach, Butter (<strong>Milk</strong>), Sunblush® Tomatade, Ciabatta Breadcrumb (contains <strong>Wheat</strong> Flour), Cornflour, Emmental Cheese (<strong>Milk</strong>), Brown Linseeds (<1%), Golden Linseeds (<1%), Poppy Seeds (<1%), Salt, Ground Paprika, Ground Cayenne Pepper, *www.higgidy.co.uk/palmoil

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Eggs, Milk, Mustard, Wheat

Storage

Keep your quiche refrigerated below 5°C. If freezing, freeze before use by date. Use within one month & once defrosted eat within 24 hours. Once thawed don't refreeze. Always defrost fully before cooking.For use by see front of pack.

Cooking Instructions

Oven cook
Instructions: This quiche is ready to eat cold but tastes best heated up. Preheat oven to 160°C/325°F/Gas Mark 3. Remove all packaging & place on a tray on the middle shelf of the oven for about 20 minutes. This is a guide only (some ovens vary). Do not reheat once cooled.

Preparation and Usage

  • This quiche is ready to eat cold but tastes best heated up. Please remove packaging before heating & serving.

Name and address

  • Higgidy,
  • Shoreham-by-Sea,
  • West Sussex,
  • BN43 6PB.

Return to

  • Higgidy,
  • Shoreham-by-Sea,
  • West Sussex,
  • BN43 6PB.

Net Contents

400g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 1/4 Quiche
Energy 1175kJ/281kcal1175kJ/281kcal
Fat 19.7g19.7g
of which saturates 5.8g5.8g
Carbohydrate 20.0g20.0g
of which sugars 2.1g2.1g
Fibre 1.8g1.8g
Protein 7.9g7.9g
Salt 0.48g0.48g

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

The tastiest Quiche ever.

5 stars

The Quiche is the the best I have tasted. It has so much flavour with the roasted tomato and pesto. It is hard to find a quiche without meat that is as tasty as the Higgidy one. It's on my weekly shopping list.

