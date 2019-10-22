Higgidy Tomato & Pesto Quiche 400G

The tastiest Quiche ever.
The Quiche is the the best I have tasted. It has so much flavour with the roasted tomato and pesto. It is hard to find a quiche without meat that is as tasty as the Higgidy one. It's on my weekly shopping list.
Béchamel Sauce (Water, Dried Skimmed <strong>Milk</strong>, Butter (<strong>Milk</strong>), <strong>Wheat</strong> Flour (<strong>Wheat</strong> Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Double Cream (<strong>Milk</strong>), Cornflour, <strong>Mustard</strong> Powder), Sautéed Onion (16%) (Onions, Rapeseed Oil), <strong>Wheat</strong> Flour (<strong>Wheat</strong> Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Mature Cheddar Cheese (<strong>Milk</strong>) (10%), Free Range Whole <strong>Egg</strong> (9%), Marinated Tomato (8%) (Tomatoes, Sunflower Oil, Salt, Garlic, Oregano), Pesto (6%) (Basil, Sunflower Oil, Salt, Medium Fat Hard Cheese (<strong>Milk</strong>)), Water, Vegetable Oils (Sustainable Palm Oil*, Rapeseed Oil), <strong>Spelt</strong> Flour (3%), Spinach, Butter (<strong>Milk</strong>), Sunblush® Tomatade, Ciabatta Breadcrumb (contains <strong>Wheat</strong> Flour), Cornflour, Emmental Cheese (<strong>Milk</strong>), Brown Linseeds (<1%), Golden Linseeds (<1%), Poppy Seeds (<1%), Salt, Ground Paprika, Ground Cayenne Pepper, *www.higgidy.co.uk/palmoil
Keep your quiche refrigerated below 5°C. If freezing, freeze before use by date. Use within one month & once defrosted eat within 24 hours. Once thawed don't refreeze. Always defrost fully before cooking.For use by see front of pack.
Oven cook
Instructions: This quiche is ready to eat cold but tastes best heated up. Preheat oven to 160°C/325°F/Gas Mark 3. Remove all packaging & place on a tray on the middle shelf of the oven for about 20 minutes. This is a guide only (some ovens vary). Do not reheat once cooled.
400g ℮
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per 1/4 Quiche
|Energy
|1175kJ/281kcal
|1175kJ/281kcal
|Fat
|19.7g
|19.7g
|of which saturates
|5.8g
|5.8g
|Carbohydrate
|20.0g
|20.0g
|of which sugars
|2.1g
|2.1g
|Fibre
|1.8g
|1.8g
|Protein
|7.9g
|7.9g
|Salt
|0.48g
|0.48g
